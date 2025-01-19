20 Underrated Italian Pasta Dishes That Don't Get Enough Attention
Pasta is undoubtedly one of the most versatile meals to prepare. It can be made with pretty much any type of meat, seafood, or vegetable and served as a side or as the star main dish. The pasta itself comes in a wide array of shapes and sizes, and the options for sauces go far beyond what you find on the supermarket shelf. While dozens of traditional Italian pasta dishes have become popular stateside, plenty of others are totally underrated.
Sure, marinara and ragu are delicious ways to dress up your pasta, but once you've savored the classics often enough, it's natural to wonder what other delightful concoctions are on the menu. Italian cuisine is highly regional, with each area eager to showcase local specialties and prized ingredients. We've put together a collection of Italian pasta dishes that don't get enough love — oftentimes because no one really knows about them. From briny seafood pastas to saucy and meat-heavy variations, here are the underrated pasta dishes that don't get enough attention.
Timballo
If you think baked pasta dishes only encompass classics like lasagna and mac and cheese, think again. Timballo is a delicious dish that's sure to impress your family and dinner party guests alike with its cake-like appearance. Also known as timpano, the multilayered preparation is worthy of a feast and likely dates back to Naples in the 18th century, where it was prepared to use up leftovers. Typically baked in a springform pan, the concoction consists of meat, vegetables, eggs, sauce, cheese, and pasta (often macaroni) wrapped in more pasta.
Regional recipes add their own twist, such as wrapping the ingredients with pastry dough, thinly sliced eggplant, or skipping it entirely and instead allowing the contents to form a crust in the hot pan. The filling might also contain rice, gnocchi, ravioli, thin crepes, or long pasta shapes like tagliatelle. The sauce can be tomato, meat-based, or a rich and creamy bechamel.
Pasta allo zafferano
It's no secret that saffron is a prized ingredient, and thanks to its warm fragrance and delicate aromas, it's also the perfect component to a simple yet delicious pasta dish. Saffron is the main ingredient in risotto alla Milanese, and it shines just as strongly as a seasoning for pasta. (Not to mention, the color of the final dish has an equally vibrant golden hue.) Penne is commonly used for this preparation, though other short shapes or even tagliatelle are used.
The recipe can be as simple as adding saffron threads to the pasta after tossing it with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Alliums like shallots or onions round out the dish's aromatic character, building layers of flavor into the basic combination. Other recipes call for infusing heavy cream with saffron threads, a subtle yet distinct twist that pairs seamlessly with Parmesan.
Spaghetti al nero di seppia
Seafood lovers can double down on the briny taste of the ocean with this recipe. Spaghetti al nero di seppia is a traditional dish from eastern Sicily, prominently featuring cuttlefish ink. The recipe was created in an effort to consume all of the components of cuttlefish, including the ink sac. It's certainly visually striking with its deep black tint, and the unique flavor profile sets this in a league of its own.
Aside from cuttlefish (both ink and meat), the sauce also contains alliums and sometimes tomato passata to sweeten it. Fresh parsley serves as the only coloring on the plate against the black pasta. Although you can purchase dried black pasta supposedly made with cuttlefish ink, it is a world apart from the real deal. Prepping cuttlefish is definitely an elaborate process, so consider tasting it at an Italian restaurant or in Italy to skip the hassle.
Pasta al tonno
Canned tuna is the foundation of many easy recipes, and pasta al tonno is no exception. This hearty dish is a favorite along Italy's southern coast, commonly found in Calabria or regions around Naples, and often served in Rome for Christmas. The dish always contains pasta (short or long shapes work well) and canned tuna, but the other ingredients vary regionally or based on what's in the pantry.
Tuna canned in olive oil is a must, and other add-ins can include briny capers, olives, anchovies, minced onions and garlic, lemon zest, and Calabrian chili peppers to add a kick. Some versions feature diced tomatoes or tomato puree, while fresh basil or parsley add bright, herbaceous flavors to this simple seafood pasta. Even better, some recipes top it with toasted breadcrumbs, adding a delightfully crunchy texture to every bite.
Pasta alla Norma
If the only Italian eggplant dish you can think of is eggplant Parmesan, it's time you became acquainted with pasta alla Norma. This Sicilian recipe from the town of Catania was likely named after an opera by a local composer. It has since made its way around the country and slowly overseas, thanks to its delicious taste and straightforward preparation.
Pasta alla Norma consists of roasted, fried, or sauteed eggplant, along with either fresh or canned tomatoes. The tomatoes form the base of an easy garlic, herb, and chili sauce, which is then tossed with the cooked eggplants and served with boiled pasta. Fresh basil or parsley leaves and ricotta salata are a must for the garnish, though the latter can be swapped with pecorino cheese if you can't track it down. Thicker tubular pasta shapes are a good choice here, but spaghetti works too.
Spaghetti alla gricia
Roman pasta dishes like carbonara and cacio e pepe need little introduction, but that's not all the region has to offer. Spaghetti alla gricia packs plenty of rich umami flavors with minimal ingredients. Crispy guanciale (cured pork jowl) and pecorino Romano are the main components of this surprisingly basic recipe.
The dish's origins are unclear, either coming from the town of Grisciano (the Roman word "gricio" meaning someone who sells basic food staples) or from a recipe prepared by shepherds who traveled with few ingredients. Either way, it appears to be a predecessor of carbonara, which also contains eggs. Although similar, spaghetti alla gricia isn't quite so heavy, thanks to the omission of eggs and less cheese compared to cacio e pepe. The two ingredients shine in tandem, proving that you can do a lot with very little.
Pasta alla Genovese
Pesto alla Genovese is everyone's favorite green pasta sauce, but pasta alla Genovese is another thing altogether. Both come from Genoa, the capital of the northern Italian region of Liguria, the latter by way of Naples. This pasta sauce is more of a ragu, made with ground beef or veal, lard, ham, and vegetables like carrots, parsnips, and onions cooked until soft.
Unlike a classic red ragu, Genovese ragu does not contain tomatoes, which explains its alternate name, white ragu. Instead, onions feature pretty prominently, and the dish is served with plenty of grated cheese. Accounts of recipes of lasagna alla Genovese date back to the mid-800s, but the ragu works well with other pasta shapes too, like tagliatelle. Although this dish is no longer that common, it is a savory alternative to the popular tomato-based version.
Bigoli in salsa
Pasta isn't the first thing on the menu in Venice and its surroundings, but this recipe is a regional standout. Bigoli in salsa refers to a local long-stranded pasta shape, similar to spaghetti but slightly thicker. In this rendition, it's served with just a few basic ingredients that come together as more than the sum of their parts.
Slow-cooked onions stewed with anchovies infuse this dish with sweet, salty, and briny flavors, which get an herbaceous kick from fresh parsley leaves as garnish. Traditionally served for religious holidays that called for no meat, this easy seafood pasta is a tasty option to add to your repertoire year-round. Bigoli isn't the easiest pasta to source, but similar long shapes can be substituted, or you could try your hand at making the pasta from scratch.
Cannelloni al forno
Fans of baked pasta dishes like lasagna or mac and cheese shouldn't sleep on cannelloni. The cylindrical pasta shapes are the perfect vessel to stuff with sauce and other ingredients, line up in a dish, and bake in the oven. Reports suggest the dish was created at a hotel restaurant near the southern coastal town of Sorrento in the early 20th century. Baked cannelloni has since become quite popular in Catalonia, Spain, where it's commonly served on Boxing Day.
The filling is up to the discretion of the chef and the region, but traditional recipes often call for a ricotta and spinach blend, meat ragu, mozzarella, or ricotta and ham. Then, the loaded pasta tubes get covered in either a Parmesan-flavored bechamel or tomato sauce before baking in the oven. Of course, nothing's stopping you from experimenting with the filling and toppings.
Farfalle con piselli
Canned peas might not be the most inspiring ingredient, but eat them fresh and it's another story. Peas ("piselli" in Italian) grow commonly in central and southern Italy, making them an easy ingredient to add to pasta to give the dish a pop of color and a burst of sweetness. Small shapes are often used for this recipe, such as farfalle (aka bowties), macaroni, fusilli, or ditalini (short cylinders).
Apart from the namesake peas, this dish is typically made with plenty of cheese, such as Romano, Parmesan, or Grana, and chicken stock to add some body to the sauce. As well, some versions contain extra protein, namely pancetta. In certain areas of the country, the dish is even baked with breadcrumbs on top, adding a textural element to the rich and creamy sauce.
Pasta alla Norcina
Creamy sauce lovers need to try pasta alla Norcina, a luxurious dish from the Umbrian town of Norcia. Once again, just a few main ingredients come together to create this hearty recipe: pork sausage, cream, white wine, and pecorino cheese. The result is a thick white sauce sprinkled with pork sausage — a specialty in Norcia.
Some variations add freshly grated black truffles as a garnish when they're in season, though that might not be as feasible if you're preparing this at home. (Truffle oil is not a suitable swap here, as it will overpower the subtle notes of the dish.) Instead, a sprinkling of nutmeg infuses the sauce with warmth and a hint of peppery spice. Tube-shaped pasta works well here, allowing the velvety sauce to find its way into all the hollows.
Culurgiones
This Sardinian specialty might not look like what you think of when pasta is on the menu, but these doughy dumpling-like treats are just one more example of the dish's versatility. Culurgiones are made with pasta dough and stuffed with a mixture of potato, pecorino, and mint, then boiled and served with a simple tomato and garlic sauce. Citrus zest is sometimes added to the filling for a refreshing boost of flavor.
The dumplings are shaped to look like wheat ears (though the name translates to "little leather pouches"), adding to their impressive presentation on the plate. Think of them as plumper ravioli filled with a creamy concoction that turns out to be a pretty hearty meal. Although they look similar, pasta research places culurgiones in a category of their own, distinct from northern recipes like ravioli or tortellini.
Pasta con le sarde
This savory seafood dish highlights sardines front and center, and it's a far cry from the sad can that's been sitting in your pantry for years. Typically, fresh sardines are used in this Sicilian recipe, though quality tinned fish can be substituted too. Fennel greens add a vegetal touch to the dish, while toasted breadcrumbs bring a textural contrast to the palate.
This basic dish includes variations, such as adding anchovies for a salty touch, raisins for sweetness, and saffron for fragrance. Pine nuts often show up, too, infusing each bite of pasta (commonly bucatini or macaroni) with a subtle nutty taste. The ingredients are all grown locally, showcasing Sicilian flavors at their best. Pasta con le sarde dates back to the 9th century, a testament to its delicious and timeless nature.
Busiate with Trapanese pesto
Ligurian basil pesto might be the only sauce that comes to mind when you think of pesto, but the Trapanese variation from Trapani, Sicily, should be on your radar too. Made with local ingredients like tomatoes, basil, pecorino cheese, blanched almonds, garlic, and olive oil, this version is thought to have been inspired by Ligurians visiting the island. Other twists on the recipe include the addition of fish roe, tuna, mint instead of basil, and chili peppers.
The flavor is a bit more complex than the simpler basil recipe but just as easy to pair with pasta or spread on crostini. In Sicily, pesto Trapanese is traditionally served with a typical short pasta shape called busiate, which resembles narrow twisted corkscrews. Fusilli or other spiral-shaped pastas catch plenty of pesto in the nooks, and spaghetti or linguine pairs well, too.
Agnolotti del plin
The region of Piedmont is known for its delicious food and wine, and agnolotti del plin is a prime example. The tiny dumpling-like stuffed pasta (it should never be bigger than a thumbnail) has the perfect balance of delicate and savory qualities. The thin wrapping is pinched around the edges just so, giving this pasta an aesthetic appeal that's easily visible against a simple melted butter sauce.
Meanwhile, the filling can vary, but braised meat and cabbage are traditional and originally included to use up leftovers. Other ingredients like cheese, herbs, and vegetables are also used in some recipes. Butter and cheese are usually served with this pasta, but a sauce made with the juices from the cooked meat is a flavor-packed option that easily enhances the small stuffed parcels.
Spaghetti all'assassina
If you're all about crispy textures and caramelized flavors, spaghetti all'assassina is meant for you. The dish comes from the city of Bari on the southern coast, where it was created in a restaurant in the 1960s. Spaghetti all'assassina (aka killer spaghetti) likely got its name due to the slightly charred nature of the dish and the fiery spices ... nothing to do with assassins.
The easy preparation consists of spaghetti with tomato paste, sauce, and dried chili peppers, cooked in a pan until some of the pasta starts to get crispy and browned. The level of crunch, char, and heat varies depending on the chef, as people have pretty staunch beliefs regarding the ideal balance. Although it originated from a single restaurant, this savory pasta dish is spreading around the world.
Spaghetti con la bottarga
Bottarga is popular in coastal Italy, as it's made with cured roe from local fish, like mullet or tuna. This single ingredient quickly elevates a simple plate of pasta, thanks to its briny umami character and nuanced flavors. Commonly served in the islands of Sardinia and Sicily, spaghetti con la bottarga uses it as the primary seasoning.
The most basic rendition of this recipe calls for grating bottarga over cooked pasta and drizzling it with quality olive oil. The pasta turns a golden hue from the cured roe, which lends it a complex flavor. Garnishes like fresh parsley or grated lemon zest add a touch of brightness to this savory dish, while chili flakes infuse it with an element of heat.
Pasta al limone
When the ingredients are good, you really don't need much to dress up a plate of pasta. Lemon might often appear as an afterthought, squeezed or grated over a dish for garnish, but in pasta al limone, it's the star of the show. This recipe comes from Campania in southern Italy, where lemons grow abundantly. Specific regional varieties are favored for this dish, but if you are preparing it overseas, it may be tricky to get ahold of lemons from Sorrento or Amalfi.
Typically made with spaghetti or other long pasta shapes like linguine, this creamy dish has a few variations. Some recipes call for heavy cream in the sauce, while others omit it for a thinner and slightly less luscious result. Goat cheese or ricotta is sometimes subbed in to add heft to the dish, complementing the tangy citrus. Finally, parsley or basil serve as a vibrant garnish to top off the dish, rounding it out with bold herbal notes.
Pasta e ceci
Chickpeas show up in several hearty Italian dishes, and pasta e ceci (aka, pasta and chickpeas) is a classic. Equal parts pasta and soup, this traditional recipe is made with short tubular pasta shapes and chickpeas in a thick broth. Originally from Rome, the recipe has plenty of twists depending on who's making it and where in the country they are located.
Roman variations call for anchovies, which serve to infuse the soup with a salty, umami taste. Meanwhile, recipes from Tuscany skip the tomato component in the broth, whereas those near Naples reduce the amount of liquid, making it more of a dry pasta dish. Regardless of the distinctions, this nourishing soup is typically served in the cooler months and was considered a staple of peasant cuisine as far back as 2,000 years.
Orecchiette con broccoli
Translated as "tiny ears," orecchiette are a small disc-shaped pasta with a concave center. They pair well with plenty of ingredients, but one of the classic ways to serve them is with broccoli or broccoli rabe. This specialty comes from the region of Puglia in the south, where the green vegetable is a wintertime staple.
The recipe has several variations in both the contents and preparation. However, the foundation consists of orecchiette pasta tossed with broccoli and the stewing liquid from cooking it. Some versions steam the broccoli and blend it with sauteed shallots, garlic, chiles, broth, lemon zest, and pecorino to make a rich and creamy sauce that coats the pasta. Anchovies can be tossed in, too, or cooked sausage for a filling meal.