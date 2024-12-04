12 Tips For Perfect Homemade Pasta From 2 Pro Chefs

If you think pasta-making is too hard, you're not alone. Many home cooks feel the same way when they watch those perfectly shaped noodles on cooking shows. But here's the thing: Homemade pasta is more approachable than you might think. It calls for a few basic ingredients and does not require fancy tools. Once you master the skill, you'll find it hard to go back as you'll be able to see the real difference between fresh and dried pasta and experience the perks of using fresh lasagna sheets over boxed ones.

To make sure all the tips are on point, we asked professional pasta makers to share their secrets to help you succeed. We interviewed Michael King, Executive Chef at Sungold, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant located at Brooklyn's Arlo Williamsburg Hotel, and Andrea Congiusta, the Executive Chef of Pasta Beach, Mr. R, and Legami. These esteemed experts spilled their pasta-making secrets that will support you every step of the way, starting with prepping the workspace and getting the right flour, to kneading, rolling, and shaping the dough. This beginner-friendly guide offers techniques that are bound to work even if you've never touched pasta dough before. Let's dig in!