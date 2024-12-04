12 Tips For Perfect Homemade Pasta From 2 Pro Chefs
If you think pasta-making is too hard, you're not alone. Many home cooks feel the same way when they watch those perfectly shaped noodles on cooking shows. But here's the thing: Homemade pasta is more approachable than you might think. It calls for a few basic ingredients and does not require fancy tools. Once you master the skill, you'll find it hard to go back as you'll be able to see the real difference between fresh and dried pasta and experience the perks of using fresh lasagna sheets over boxed ones.
To make sure all the tips are on point, we asked professional pasta makers to share their secrets to help you succeed. We interviewed Michael King, Executive Chef at Sungold, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant located at Brooklyn's Arlo Williamsburg Hotel, and Andrea Congiusta, the Executive Chef of Pasta Beach, Mr. R, and Legami. These esteemed experts spilled their pasta-making secrets that will support you every step of the way, starting with prepping the workspace and getting the right flour, to kneading, rolling, and shaping the dough. This beginner-friendly guide offers techniques that are bound to work even if you've never touched pasta dough before. Let's dig in!
Set up your pasta-making workspace
Professional chefs know that a properly organized workspace can make cooking a breeze. So, if you want your first foray into homemade pasta-making to be a success, make sure your kitchen's ready for it. As the first step, Chef Michael King recommends clearing a large, clean, dry workspace, such as a kitchen table or a countertop. However, remember that your smooth countertop could be sabotaging your pasta dough efforts. Granite, marble, or stainless steel lack the needed grip, moisture absorption capacity, and consistent temperature for proper dough development. This is where a wooden board comes in. The pores on these boards absorb excess moisture and provide the perfect friction for kneading. Remember, this isn't your average cutting board, as they tend to be too small for the purpose.
Beyond the working surface, organize the rest of your kitchen space to streamline the pasta-making process. Chef King advises having all necessary ingredients and tools for the dough readily available on your workspace. So try to organize your kitchen like a professional, and create stations for every step of the recipe. Remember that a clutter-free workspace makes the process enjoyable and prevents common mistakes when making fresh pasta.
Choose your equipment wisely
When it comes to choosing your pasta-making tools, there's a sea of options, from simple essentials to fancy gadgets. But if you're just starting out, don't worry about buying a bunch of new equipment. Sure, special tools like a wooden chitarra can make things easier or more authentic, but you can make great homemade pasta without them. Michael King agrees, "You can absolutely make pasta without specialized equipment! A rolling pin, specifically a French rolling pin, is all you need." A French rolling pin works best as it gives you better control.
While the appeal of countertop pasta machines is understandable, King isn't a fan "as they're generally difficult to clean, take up space and do not work as smoothly." Your counter space is better used for actual pasta making. Instead, he recommends the roller attachment for the KitchenAid. Not only can it reduce your pasta-making time, but it also makes smooth, well-defined pasta sheets while keeping your hands free.
You can also rely on simple kitchen tools for shaping homemade pasta: Table knives, forks, graters, and skewers can all create beautiful textures. Even your trusted meat grinder can double as a spaghetti maker, though you'll need a drier, harder dough for proper extrusion. Remember to take out the rotating blade if you want long noodles.
Understand the two main types of pasta dough
So, you've prepped your workspace and laid out your pasta-making tools. Now comes the fun part: deciding what kind of pasta to make. But we're not talking shapes here — we're talking dough types. Chef Andrea Congiusta lays out your options: "Different pasta types require different style of dough. For pasta all'uovo, you use eggs, egg yolks (for a richer and more elastic dough), flour, and a touch of vinegar to prevent oxidation. For pasta fresca, you use semolina flour, water, and salt."
Here is how they work. Northern Italy traditionally relies on eggs to prevent the gluten bonds from getting too strong, which results in a pliable dough and silky-smooth noodles perfect for pairing with creamy sauces. On the flip side, we've got southern Italian pasta fresca. Chef Michael King, while a fan of using egg dough for almost everything, isn't a stranger to this semolina-based version. This type of dough relies on semolina as the protein-rich durum flour can create a sturdy dough that holds its shape and, as King puts it, "adds a unique texture and chew."
Once you've got these two types down, you can start playing around. King suggests that "once you're comfortable, you can experiment with variations, like adding spinach or other natural dyes for added color and flavor!" Just remember, it's best to master the basics before you start messing with liquid ratios by adding veggie juices and purees.
Select the right flour
Whenever a recipe has minimal ingredients, you must pay attention to quality because this might make or break the dish. The two-ingredient pasta dough is an excellent example. "Flour choice is extremely important," explains Michael King. "I recommend using double-zero pasta flour if you can find it, as it's much finer and offers the right gluten level for perfect texture." The 00 or doppio zero flour is the go-to for egg pasta and Neapolitan-style pizza. The name signals this is a soft, finely ground wheat flour that works best in these recipes. As Andrea Congiusta explains, you need "softer, manageable flour that is easier to knead." Doppio zero creates a tender, pliable dough that stretches really well. Your other option is semolina flour. Made from hard wheat, semolina has a higher protein content, which is necessary as it helps pasta keep its shape and provide more structure and bite.
When shopping for pasta flour, consider going local. As King points out, "A common mistake is buying old flour that's been sitting in the store for a while. Ideally, busy grocery stores that have a high turnover or a local shop will be your best bet for finding good flour." Additionally, fresh-milled local flour can deliver unique flavors that store-bought varieties can't. An added bonus is that you're supporting nearby farmers.
Perfect your dough consistency
Sometimes, even pasta pros hit a snag with dough, so don't sweat it if you're just starting out. If your dough comes out too soft, instead of blaming it on the lack of pasta-making skills, consider pinning it down on the weather. Summer humidity can make it sticky, while winter dries things out. Regardless of the season, Michael King's got your back: "If the dough is too sticky, dust a bit of flour over it while kneading, starting with a small amount and adding more gradually as needed." A tablespoon of flour and half a minute more kneading should do the trick if it's still clingy.
If you've encountered the opposite problem, and you're worried about the dry chunks refusing to stick together, King suggests "using a spray bottle filled with water to lightly mist the dough." The method is simple: "First, flatten the dough as much as possible, spray, and then knead inwards to incorporate the moisture." Or just wet your hands before you continue kneading and keep at it until moisture spreads evenly. For the best results, knead on a clean, dry wooden board. How do you know when you're done kneading? When the dough is smooth, has no flour patches, does not stick to your hands, and bounces back slowly when you poke it.
Knead your dough by hand
Italian nonnas craft and knead the pasta dough by hand, and it seems that modern technology can't compare. Hand-kneading is the way to go, according to Andrea Congiusta and Michael King. Congiusta explains, "It allows you to better feel the texture and elasticity of the dough." King claims it can be "such a relaxing process!" Start by placing a ball of dough on the wooden board, and, as King suggests, continue by "flattening the dough, then pulling the back towards you and giving it a quarter turn before flattening it again with the palm of your hand." Repeat until soft and malleable.
If you still want to avoid manual labor at all costs, it's possible, but not without pitfalls. You can use a food processor to mix pasta dough, but you'll still need to finish kneading manually. King warns that "pasta dough is quite dense, and using a kitchen mixer could damage it." However, Conguista notes that "high-quality pasta machines can also deliver excellent results."
Depending on the method, kneading time may vary. It will take about five minutes in a stand mixer, around ten minutes to do it manually, and two to three minutes in a food processor. Though it might seem inefficient in comparison, hand kneading allows for proper gluten development over time. Slow and steady wins the race here.
Allow your dough to rest
Between the laborious process of kneading and rolling the dough, you'll probably need some rest. Fortunately, your dough needs it too! Like a cranky child, it can go from tough and unmanageable to silky and pliable after a good nap. "Resting the dough is essential to allow the flour to fully hydrate," explains Michael King, adding that it applies to both types of dough. "It allows the moisture to distribute evenly throughout the dough," elaborates Andrea Congiusta. The optimal resting time will depend on the type of dough you're using: A minimum of 30 minutes for a mix of 00 flour and water, while semolina pasta should rest for at least an hour. You'll know it's ready when that rough ball turns into a taut orb.
Unlike warmth-loving yeast dough or a shortcrust pastry that needs the cool environment, pasta dough will gladly sit atop your kitchen counter at room temperature. Conguista claims that pasta dough does not call for refrigeration. "One effective tip is to place the pasta dough in a vacuum-sealed bag. The pressure from the vacuum machine helps evenly distribute moisture in just a few seconds." No vacuum sealer? No problem. Just make sure to cover your dough well to keep it moist. As King mentioned, whenever you're not working with the dough, you should wrap it in plastic.
Roll your pasta like a pro
Now that your dough is properly kneaded and well-rested, it's time to finally turn it into pasta! A few simple techniques can transform that smooth ball into silky sheets. During this process, it's important to prevent fresh pasta dough from drying out. Michael King recommends working in small batches and "keeping any unused dough covered with a kitchen towel." Alternatively, you can protect the unused dough from air exposure by wrapping it in plastic or placing it in an airtight container. Plan ahead, work fast, and you'll soon be rolling like nobody's business.
If you're using a French rolling pin, take a small portion of the dough and press it into a square on a lightly floured surface. Always roll from the center outward, lifting the dough often to prevent sticking. Another technique you could try is laminating fresh pasta. Flatten your dough with the roller between settings one and three, then fold it into thirds like a letter, and keep rolling until you get the desired texture. Unlike puff pastry, this won't create layers, but it will strengthen the gluten network and create manageable pasta with improved texture. Finally, if you're feeling fancy, incorporate herbs into your fresh pasta by pressing fresh leaves between strips of dough and rolling them out to your preferred thickness.
Test for ideal dough thickness
Rolling out pasta dough is as much about feeling as it is about measurements. While recipes might call for specific thicknesses depending on the pasta variety, it's tricky to measure it accurately. If you're using a pasta machine or KitchenAid roller, the device instructions should help. But if you're working with a humble rolling pin, Andrea Congiusta has some tips: "For filled pasta like tortellini or ravioli, the dough should be rolled very thin, almost translucent. For long pasta, the thickness can vary based on the type you're making."
Michael King mentions a window test as a nifty trick that can help you determine the perfect thickness of the dough. This method is often used to determine whether your bread is over-kneaded, and King explains you do it "by holding the dough up to the light until you can see your hand through it." Try it yourself: Take a golf-sized dough ball, flatten it, let it rest briefly, then gently stretch it. If it tears immediately, keep kneading. When it can stretch to a translucent state, allowing you to see the light through it without breaking, gluten is sufficiently developed. Once achieved, fold the pasta sheet, place it on a tray, and cover. You're now ready to shape your pasta!
Start with beginner-friendly pasta shapes
Working the pasta dough might be challenging enough for a novice, so for your first attempts, follow Chef Michael King's advice and opt for beginner-friendly pasta shapes: "This way, you can focus on practicing and perfecting the dough-making process without worrying about any complex shaping." The least demanding are long, straight varieties "you can easily cut from the sheet," like pappardelle or fettuccine.
Alternatively, head in the direction of something rustic and hand-rolled, like gnocchi-style pasta. You can order a special gnocchi board to create those signature ridges, but a regular fork will do just fine. Want to mix it up? A crinkly pastry cutter can help you turn squares of dough into farfalle — just pinch them in the middle, and you're good to go. Alternatively, cut those squares with a regular knife, and wrap them around a skewer to make large penne. Not into shaping pasta by hand? A cavatelli maker can give you that handmade look with a bit more polish. Whichever pasta shape you go for, keep in mind that its imperfections make it special. And as long as you've got a delicious sauce to cling to those little bumps and ridges, no one's going to notice you're new to pasta-shaping.
Dry your pasta properly
Once you've cut and shaped the pasta, your instinct might be to cook it immediately, but don't rush into it. Remember, drying is an important part of the pasta-making process. Not only does it help preserve the shape, but it also makes it more shelf-stable. You can enjoy these benefits at home by air-drying the pasta until it is completely moisture-free, making it better for long-term storage.
Now, not all pasta is created equal when it comes to drying. Chef Michael King recommends drying only semolina-based pasta. His method is simple: "I place it on a cookie sheet, cover it with another tray, and let it air-dry at room temperature — usually for an hour or two." The drying time for your homemade pasta depends on your dinner plans. If you're cooking it right away, 10 to 15 minutes will suffice. For long-term storage, you can leave the noodles out for up to 24 hours or until they're fully dried. Be mindful of open windows — a draft can mess up your dough early on by drying it too fast — and keep an eye on the humidity.
Maximize your pasta's shelf life
Once you get through the whole pasta-making process, you wouldn't want your hard work to go to waste, so it's crucial to master the ways to store freshly made pasta. For short-term storage, the fridge is your best bet. "For egg-based pasta, store it in the fridge after cutting it, and place it in an airtight container," advises Michael King. Line the container with parchment paper and dust generously with flour so nothing sticks. Twist long pasta into loose nests, and keep shaped pasta in neatly stacked rows with parchment paper in between. Refrigerated fresh pasta lasts about a day, perfect for next-day meals. Worried about oxidation? Andrea Congiusta suggests adding a tiny bit of vinegar to the dough to keep it from turning grayish-green in the fridge. For semolina-based pasta, King recommends to "keep it at room temperature for several days."
If you need to store it for longer, your freezer is the best option. "Freezing is the best way to store fresh pasta. This method ensures you always have high-quality pasta ready to cook," says Congiusta. You don't need to thaw it, but add extra minutes to the cooking time. For the best results, dry your pasta for 15 minutes, then pop it in labeled freezer bags and squeeze out the air. It'll keep for about a month.