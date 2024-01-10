Why It's Worth Buying Local Flour For Your Homemade Pasta Dough

Setting out to find locally produced flour might not be the first item on your to-do list as you prepare to make pasta from scratch, but the approach can result in a significant difference in your completed recipes. Searching for local flour not only connects you to a community of farmers you may have previously missed, but the ingredient can help you prepare a more flavorful, fresher dish for tonight's dinner.

While you may have noticed pasta with semolina and durum wheat labels sitting on shelves in the store, you have other options to choose from when making pasta at home. From the nutty, earthy flavors found in hard red winter wheat to sweeter red and white emmer flours, the places in which grains are harvested and how they are milled can impact the final taste of the flour — and the final taste of your homemade plates of noodles. Regional flours can offer unique tastes to flavor your recipes, as freshly milled grains offer a distinct taste from those packaged and placed on a shelf.