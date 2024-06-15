The 15 Classic Dishes In And Around Venice You Should Try, According To A Local

Each region of Italy has its own, distinct cuisine, and the Veneto region in northeastern Italy is no different. Veneto, and it's main city of Venice, have a food culture that is heavily influenced by its location on the Adriatic Sea. Dishes like sarde in saor (marinated sardines) and baccalà mantecato (creamed cod) showcase the Venetian way of taking fresh fish straight out of the sea and using it to make something new, intricate, and, of course, tasty.

The inland region, where I grew up, features fertile plains and rolling hills that host a diverse array of agricultural products. There's plentiful produce, including radicchio and beans, as well as polenta, a grits-like side made with cornmeal that's often served as an accompaniment to stewed meats and melted cheeses. This bounty is accompanied by a generous selection of regional wines, like bubbly prosecco or a full-bodied Amarone.

Reading a menu at a Venetian restaurant can be a little daunting, especially if you're visiting the region for the first time. Many traditional dishes are not commonly found in Italian restaurants in America — and you certainly won't find anything like them at Olive Garden. So I've put together a list of some of the main dishes you should know about so you can make an informed decision about what to order on your next visit.