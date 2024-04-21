Easy Spring Risi E Bisi Recipe

Cleaning and cutting leeks before cooking is essential to remove any dirt or grit that may be trapped between the layers. For cooking purposes, you typically use the white and light green parts of the leek. These parts are tender and have a delicate, onion-like flavor that adds depth to various dishes.

Start by giving the leeks a quick rinse and then cutting off and discarding the root ends. Next, cut off the dark green leaves, which are edible, but too tough to include in risi e bisi. "Since this part is not usable here, I like to combine it with other vegetable scraps in a pot of water and make homemade broth. If you don't plan to make broth, you can discard the green leaves," Hahn shares.

Now that you have the part of the leeks that you'll be using in the recipe, go ahead and slice the leeks in half lengthwise, then slice again so you have 4 long pieces. Chop these batons into smaller pieces and put them into a large bowl filled with water. Swish them around until clean before transferring to a strainer. If there is a lot of dirt in the bowl, repeat this process until the water is clear. While you can always clean your leeks whole, Hahn prefers this method because it's easier than trying to remove the dirt from all those tight leek crevices.