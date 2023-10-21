Pasta E Ceci Is The Lesser-Known Italian Dish With Humble Origins

Every culture and cuisine has a special subgroup of recipes devoted to stretching pantry and leftover ingredients into new, nourishing meals. These are the resourceful dishes that have fueled nations, supplying the working class with the energy to build cities, roads, and factories, not to mention grow their families. In Italy, this category of food is known as cucina povera, or "poor kitchen." Though these recipes are, by design, lacking decadence, they promise no-frills comfort food that can genuinely nourish you. One such enduring classic is known as pasta e ceci or pasta with chickpeas.

This pasta dish in particular is nearly 2,000 years old and is a specialty of Central and Southern Italy, particularly in the city of Rome. Straddling the line between a starchy stew and a pasta dish with a brothy sauce, it's a meatless meal that still packs a wallop of protein and fiber, keeping you full and satisfied. While the chickpeas work as a proper meat replacement, pasta, the ultimate Italian pantry item, comes as a bulky carbohydrate. The rest of the elements, like the tomato-forward stew base or the vegetable and anchovy-accented broth sauce, can change from house to house, depending on what the cook has on hand. Let's dive a little deeper into the components of pasta e ceci.