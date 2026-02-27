The Trader Joe's Bakery Bargain That's Just As Delicious As Its Price

We would be remiss not to take a stroll through Trader Joe's bakery section every time we wander through its doors. It hosts an array of excellent treats, from muffins and breads to cookies and Kringle, but there is one budget-friendly sweet that wins shoppers over every single time: the mini sheet cakes.

There's not much to dislike about these sheet cakes, which come in a core flavor lineup of vanilla with chantilly cream vanilla bean and dark chocolate ganache, as well as seasonal and limited-time offerings like cookies 'n cream, carrot, and toasted coconut. You can even find a gluten-free yellow mini sheet cake that we deemed the best gluten-free dessert the grocer offers.

Besides the variety of these cakes, folks also love their price. At the time of writing, an 18-ounce mini chantilly cream vanilla bean or chocolate ganache sheet cake costs a mere $5.49 (the gluten-free and seasonal varieties are marginally more expensive at $5.99). The cakes are large enough to feed two to three people — or just one, if you have a hankering — making them an excellent investment for any shopper with a sweet tooth.