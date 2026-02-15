16 Trader Joe's Bargains Smart Shoppers Should Never Skip

I absolutely adore my job as a food writer. Why? Well, aside from the fact that I get to try new foods and bevvies on an almost daily basis, I also regularly get to wax poetic about my favorite grocery store on the planet: Trader Joe's. Seriously, I could spend hours gushing over the store — its one-of-a-kind products and deals make it a subject worthy of much adoration, IMO.

Trader Joe's differentiates itself from the competition in plenty of ways, but it may particularly surprise TJ's newbies to learn that the store never discounts its products. The reason is simple: Trader Joe's already offers stellar prices on its myriad of offerings. As a long-time Trader Joe's shopper, there are some products I'll never buy anywhere else because TJ's has such excellent deals. Here are some of my favorite bargain buys at the fan-favorite grocer.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.