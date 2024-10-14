19 Gourmet Toppings To Give Frozen Cheesecake An Upgrade
Ah, cheesecake — an endearingly simple, yet endlessly impressive dessert perfect for dinner parties, anniversary celebrations, or just any special occasion that deserves a little extra attention. If you own a springform pan and are at least a novice baker, you may decide to take on the task of baking a cheesecake from scratch for your next celebration — but if homemade cheesecake isn't in the cards for you, a frozen store-bought cheesecake will do just as well.
There's a decent chance that a grocery store near you carries a perfectly good frozen cheesecake option, whether you opt for Trader Joe's' New York deli-style cheesecake or a box of frozen cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory. Regardless of the frozen cheesecake you choose, you can elevate it by adding an easy, homemade topping. As a baker who's made plenty of cheesecakes over the years and dolled them up to my heart's content, here are some of my favorite gourmet toppings to add to this store-bought dessert.
Baked apples
Our first gourmet cheesecake topping is an especially great option if you've just done some fall apple picking. Baked apples are a simple, yummy topping for any plain frozen cheesecake. And best of all, they're easy to make in a pinch. In fact, you can even make quick baked apples in your air fryer. When served warm, the baked apples provide a pleasing temperature and texture contrast to a cold cheesecake.
I recommend using Granny Smith apples to top your cheesecake, as their natural tartness can balance out the sweet treat. Whether you peel the apples or not is entirely up to you; either way, you'll want to thinly slice them and either saute or bake them with a combination of butter, cinnamon, brown sugar, and any other flavors (like vanilla or bourbon) until the apples are soft and tender. Spoon them over the cheesecake and serve!
Amaretto almond topping
An amaretto almond topping is one of my favorite ways to give any cheesecake an instant upgrade, though I prefer to make it as an accompaniment to a homemade amaretto cheesecake base. You'll need a bottle of amaretto liqueur, as well as some butter, sugar, and slivered almonds to get started. Melt the butter in a pot and whisk in a couple tablespoons of sugar before adding in a dash of amaretto liqueur. Let the mixture simmer for a couple minutes and then stir in the almonds until they're coated in the mixture.
The amaretto-covered almond slivers can be spooned over the cheesecake right before serving for a delicious bite. If what you're after is presentation, though, consider kicking things up a notch and grab some chef's tweezers. Place the almonds one-by-one in concentric circles around the top of the entire cheesecake until it's covered before drizzling any of the remaining syrup on top.
Whiskey caramel
The great thing about whiskey caramel is its versatility. Not only could you use it as a gourmet topping for a frozen cheesecake, but you could also combine it with another topping on this list (such as baked apples), or use the extra to garnish another dessert, like ice cream or brownies. Whiskey caramel is easy enough to make, as long as you have a basic recipe and some time on your hands.
Making whiskey caramel is as simple as picking your favorite caramel sauce recipe and simply whisking in a couple tablespoons of whiskey at the end of the cooking process. The result will be a sweet, smoky topping that pairs well with any cheesecake. For another layer of flavor, consider adding a pinch of sea salt to the caramel.
Mixed berry compote
If you're going to be having cheesecake as a dessert during berry season, consider jazzing it up with a homemade mixed berry compote. This is an endlessly impressive addition that can be easily customized depending on what berries you have on hand. Use a mixture of berries if you're not picky, or stick to just one kind of berry if you've just gone berry picking and have a surplus. While you're at it, go ahead and make a massive batch and use the leftovers for waffles, pancakes, or ice cream.
The main ingredient for berry compote is — you guessed it — berries. Add the fruit to a pot with cane sugar and a citrus juice (orange juice or lime juice work best to balance the berry flavor), let the ingredients come to a boil, and then mash the berries up. Simmer the concoction until it's fairly thick. You can also make berry compote in a French press if you're short on time.
Homemade whipped cream
If you've never made whipped cream before, now's the time to start. It's as easy as adding heavy whipping cream, a bit of powdered sugar, and any other flavors of your choice to a stand mixer, though a hand mixer will also work if that's all you have. Mix on high speed until the cream becomes light, fluffy, and holds stiff peaks; just don't mix it too long, or it will start to separate and become butter.
You don't just have to stick to plain whipped cream, either. Pour in vanilla extract for a simple flavor, sprinkle in cinnamon for wintertime warmth, or add matcha to your whipped cream if you want to add an unexpected flavor element to your cheesecake. You can also customize it with a couple drops of food coloring, if you'd like. Spread the whipped cream onto your cheesecake or use a piping bag to decorate with it.
Toasted coconut
Summer cheesecakes call for a tropical twist, which is one of the many reasons I love having some toasted coconut laying around. Like other selections on this list, toasted coconut can be kept and used in a variety of ways, like as an ice cream topping or even a smoothie addition.
You can toast either sweetened or unsweetened shredded coconut, or use coconut shavings if you want the texture to be more pronounced. Simply spread the coconut in an even layer on a baking sheet and toast it in the oven — just be sure to toss it halfway through to prevent it from burning. Decorate the whole cheesecake with toasted coconut or put it on individual slices. Either way, it will add a fun textural element with the slightest hint of tropical flavor.
Lemon curd
You don't need to be an expert baker to make some delicious lemon curd. This topping can be used with a combination of other lemony elements to make any cheesecake instantly gourmet. For example, pair the curd with lemon zest or even some thin citrus slices for a more visually-appealing slice.
To make lemon curd, familiarize yourself with the double-boiler technique. From there, it's as simple as cooking down butter, sugar, eggs, and lemon juice and zest. Not a fan of lemon? You can also turn any citrus flavor into a curd, from oranges and limes to even grapefruit. And if you want an quick and easy topping for your cheesecake, try and make lemon curd in the microwave.
Hot fudge sauce
I've never met a soul who doesn't love hot fudge sauce, and I can't think of a frozen cheesecake flavor that the decadent topping wouldn't pair well with. Hot fudge is simple enough to instantly elevate any classic frozen cheesecake, but it would also make for a delicious accompaniment to a frozen berry cheesecake, or add a further depth of flavor to a frozen chocolate cheesecake.
If you don't feel like making hot fudge on your own, it's easy enough to buy some from the store. Heat the hot fudge in a double boiler on the stovetop, take a taste, and whisk in any additional flavors, like vanilla, cinnamon, or even some mint extract. Drizzle it warm on top of the cheesecake slices and add some homemade whipped cream or sliced strawberries to make it extra luxurious.
Chocolate-covered strawberries
If you've ever tried making a simple, decadent dessert from scratch, I'm willing to bet that you've made chocolate-covered strawberries once or twice. The elegant dessert is simple, but it will give your store-bought frozen cheesecake a luxurious, upgraded bite. Just dip whole strawberries in chocolate and refrigerate them until the chocolate hardens. Chocolate-covered strawberries are delicious enough on their own, but they also make an easy, gorgeous topping for any frozen cheesecake.
It would be easy enough to make whole chocolate-covered strawberries and arrange them on the top of a cheesecake, and you're free to do that if you'd like. However, whole strawberries may not be the easiest to eat on top of a tall cheesecake slice. If this is a concern, try another variation on the chocolate strawberries; cut them in half before dipping them in chocolate, or put sliced strawberries on top of a plain cheesecake and drizzle chocolate on top.
Thinly-sliced citrus
If you're enjoying cheesecake during the summer, I encourage you to use the seasonal fruit to your full advantage. Pick your favorite citrus fruit, cut it into thin slices, and use that as a simple garnish on top of your cheesecake. If you want some colorful variety, consider combining different citrus types, like orange, grapefruit, lemons, and lime, for a festive and bright-looking cheesecake.
Thinly-sliced fruit is elegant enough to top a cheesecake on its own, but some eaters will likely be compelled to remove the citrus slices before they bite into the cake. If you want to encourage the pair to be eaten together, I recommend candying the slice (or just the peel) and adding it to your cake. A drizzle of chocolate could also help quell the acidity of the citrus.
Homemade toffee
I make homemade toffee every year around Christmastime, and though it can sound like a complicated endeavor, it's is actually very easy to make from scratch. In fact, if you've made caramel before, you can make toffee — you'll just need to swap the white sugar for brown sugar and cook the ingredients at a higher temperature before pouring the mixture into a parchment-lined pan. Break it up once it's cool and hard. You can even use your cast iron skillet to make toffee.
I love the crunchy texture that toffee can add to a soft, smooth cheesecake. Plus, you can combine it with other elements for an even more elegant cheesecake topping. Mix some chocolate chips or white chocolate chips into your toffee for a fun flavor combo, or sprinkle some Maldon salt on top.
Candied nuts
Another gourmet cheesecake topping that's especially good during the winter months is candied nuts. You can use any nuts of your choosing, but I think candied pecans make the best candied nut cheesecake topping. Candied nuts are easy enough to buy at the store and put on a cheesecake in a pinch, or you could make them yourself at home; there are plenty of online recipes that can guide you in the process.
In terms of arranging the nuts, don't feel pressured to coat your cheesecake in them. In fact, doing so may make each bite too overwhelming. If you're using whole pecans, try lining them up just around the cheesecake's perimeter for a subtle, inviting crunch. You could also crush the candied nuts and sprinkle them over your cheesecake slices to make them less overwhelming.
Italian meringue
Italian meringue may not necessarily be a great go-to topping for novice bakers who are short on time, but if you're confident in your baking skills and you have a kitchen torch handy, an Italian meringue is sure to impress any guests who eat your meringue-topped cheesecake. If you've never made Italian meringue before, I recommend giving yourself some time to practice and even try to make it alongside a YouTube video before the big event.
Once you're confident in your meringue skills, use a piping bag to pipe dollops of it around the edge of your cheesecake. You could also use a large angled piping tip to pipe a wave of meringue across your cheesecake. The final step is to torch the top of the meringue — then you'll have a cheesecake that even the pickiest partygoer will be wowed by.
Sliced peaches
In-season peaches are a no-brainer fruit to use as a topping to your cheesecake. Better yet, if you have access to good, fresh peaches, there's really nothing you need to do to dress them up before adding them to your cheesecake. You're free to simply slice up the peaches and add them to your cheesecake slices before serving them. But if you want to go the extra mile, spend some time arranging them neatly around the whole cheesecake.
You can use a mandoline to create paper-thin peach slices. Layer them in concentric circles around your entire cheesecake, and finish with a rose made of peach slices in the middle. If you want to add something other than just peaches to your cheesecake, consider fresh herbs. A few sprigs of rosemary or thyme can add an additional elegant visual component to your dessert.
Dulce de leche
Caramel's slightly fancier, richer cousin, dulce de leche, is a decadent topping for any homemade dessert — cheesecake included. A can of dulce de leche will work fine as a frozen cheesecake topping if you don't want to make your own, but I recommend trying to make it at home — all you need is a can or two of sweetened condensed milk.
Boil a pot of water and place the can(s) of sweetened condensed milk in the water so they're submerged. Simmer them for two to three hours (three if you want a darker caramel), then carefully open the cans, and voila — homemade dulce de leche! Drizzle this decadent topping on top of cheesecake, and save the rest for your next dessert night to eat alongside brownies or ice cream.
Cookie crumbles
Maybe your cheesecake is the main event for a more playful party and "refined" isn't the vibe you're going for. Don't worry, you can still jazz up your cheesecake while keeping the vibes fun by adding some cookie crumbles. The best part about this topping is its versatility; depending on the cookies you choose, you could combine it with other toppings on this list, like caramel or hot fudge.
If store-bought cookie crumbles sound like the most viable option, just pick up your favorite packaged cookie, such as Oreos, shortbread cookies, or packaged chocolate chip cookies, and place them in a plastic bag. Crush them with a heavy object like a rolling pin until they've been broken up into thick crumbles. Then, sprinkle them on your cheesecake. You could also crumble homemade cookies on top of your cheesecake; I recommend baking them a little longer than usual so that they're hard enough to crumble.
Pie filling
Another easy gourmet cheesecake topping you can make on your own or get at the store is pie filling. Though its name suggests it can only be eaten between layers of flaky crust, the filling is actually quite amenable to a variety of uses. Simply head to the grocery store and buy your favorite can of cherry, apple, blueberry, or any other pie filling that suits your fancy. Then take it home, open it up, and spoon it on your cheesecake.
If pie filling on its own seems too simple of a solution for a gourmet cheesecake topping, try combining it with another topping on this list. Cherry pie filling would take great with some hot fudge sauce, or you could sprinkle some crushed candied nuts on top of any pie filling to instantly elevate it.
Fresh herbs
Maybe you're not into adding any extra flavors to your cheesecake, but you want to make it look a little more elegant anyway. Flowers and fresh herbs can go a long way here. A sprig of lavender or rosemary laid horizontally across a cheesecake can add simple elegance, as can a mint sprig stuck in the middle of the cheesecake. You can also buy edible flowers or, if you're lucky enough to live near a field of them, go pick your own to top your cheesecake with.
Herbs and flowers will do a lot to elevate your cheesecake without altering the flavor too much, but you could also pair them with some of the other toppings on this list to offer some extra flavor and color. For example, some blue or purple flowers would pop on a lemon curd-topped cheesecake, and green mint sprigs would look delightful in between some chocolate-covered strawberries.
Flavored sugar
If you want to add a hint of a particular flavor to your cheesecake but you're not sure how to incorporate it, try turning it into sugar. You can make an easy topping out of granulated sugar and most anything. An easy sugar topping you may already have in your pantry is cinnamon sugar, but if you want something more inventive, you could also try coffee sugar, lavender sugar, or lemon sugar.
How you infuse your sugar will vary depending on what ingredient you use. You can microplane lemon zest into your sugar, then combine it with your fingers until it's a pale yellow color. Lavender sugar can be made by grinding dried culinary lavender and sugar together in a spice grinder. You could also put some coffee beans in a jar with sugar, close the lid, and store it in the pantry to let the flavors meld together. Just be wary that this infusion process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a month, so you'll need to plan ahead.