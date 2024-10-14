19 Gourmet Toppings To Give Frozen Cheesecake An Upgrade

Ah, cheesecake — an endearingly simple, yet endlessly impressive dessert perfect for dinner parties, anniversary celebrations, or just any special occasion that deserves a little extra attention. If you own a springform pan and are at least a novice baker, you may decide to take on the task of baking a cheesecake from scratch for your next celebration — but if homemade cheesecake isn't in the cards for you, a frozen store-bought cheesecake will do just as well.

There's a decent chance that a grocery store near you carries a perfectly good frozen cheesecake option, whether you opt for Trader Joe's' New York deli-style cheesecake or a box of frozen cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory. Regardless of the frozen cheesecake you choose, you can elevate it by adding an easy, homemade topping. As a baker who's made plenty of cheesecakes over the years and dolled them up to my heart's content, here are some of my favorite gourmet toppings to add to this store-bought dessert.