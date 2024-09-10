Here's How To Make An Easy Lemon Curd In The Microwave

Creamy, tart, and mouth-wateringly delicious, lemon curd is one of those little delicacies you might not have thought of making yourself. But with the help of a microwave, it's surprisingly fast and easy. Plus, the ingredients — just lemons, sugar, eggs, and butter — are affordable and available all year long.

While the old-fashioned technique involves standing over a stovetop and constantly stirring, the microwave method only needs to be stirred every 30 seconds, and there's no danger of scalding. Just make sure you use a large bowl to keep it from bubbling over while it cooks. You won't want to waste a single drop!

Some recipes blend all of the ingredients at once, but using perfectly tempered eggs will keep them from scrambling in the hot liquid. One trick is to heat the melted butter, sugar, and lemon juice in a separate bowl, then stir the hot liquid into the eggs a little bit at a time so they can absorb the heat more slowly. Another technique is to whisk the sugar into the eggs before adding the lemon juice to protect them from being cooked by the acid. The rest is smooth sailing. Just microwave for 30 seconds at a time, whisking after each interval until it coats the back of a spoon. Strain out any zest or cooked egg and press plastic wrap tight against the surface as you would to prevent a film from forming on mousse or pudding.