A Cast Iron Skillet Is Key To Achieving The Perfect Hard Toffee
There are so many amazing uses for your cast iron skillet that it can be hard to keep track of them all — from searing steak to baking cornbread and so on. Here's another one to add to the list: Making the perfect hard toffee. The typical process for making toffee involves heating up the ingredients, including butter and sugar, on the stovetop, then pouring it onto a baking sheet to cool and harden. Most recipes call for any skillet or saucepan, but if you have a cast iron skillet, now is the time to break it out.
For the best toffee you need the pan to get quite hot, which is one of the major benefits of the cast iron skillet — it heats up incredibly well. Additionally, the heavy bottom of the cast iron helps to maintain that heat and distribute it evenly as long as you preheat it properly — otherwise, the heat may pop up in hot spots rather than evenly across the pan.
Make any toffee recipe using a cast iron skillet
If you're intrigued by the idea of making toffee in your cast iron skillet, then you'll be happy to know there aren't any other special instructions that you need to know. Yes, there are recipes that specify "cast iron skillet toffee" — and you're welcome to use those if desired — but those recipes don't do anything differently than other toffee recipes besides the use of the cast iron.
Just like in Tasting Table's old-fashioned toffee recipe, the process consists of heating up butter and sugar over heat and stirring until the mixture comes to a boil and reaches the desired temperature, then adding vanilla extract. From there, you layer it with the other ingredients on a baking sheet to complete it.
With this in mind, feel free to adapt any of your favorite toffee recipes and swap out the normal skillet for the cast iron alternative. This way, instead of worrying about the specifics of instructions, you can focus on customizing the toffee exactly to your liking — such as figuring out what kind of nut you want to include, or deciding between dark chocolate and milk chocolate, and so on.