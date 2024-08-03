A Cast Iron Skillet Is Key To Achieving The Perfect Hard Toffee

If you're intrigued by the idea of making toffee in your cast iron skillet, then you'll be happy to know there aren't any other special instructions that you need to know. Yes, there are recipes that specify "cast iron skillet toffee" — and you're welcome to use those if desired — but those recipes don't do anything differently than other toffee recipes besides the use of the cast iron.

Just like in Tasting Table's old-fashioned toffee recipe, the process consists of heating up butter and sugar over heat and stirring until the mixture comes to a boil and reaches the desired temperature, then adding vanilla extract. From there, you layer it with the other ingredients on a baking sheet to complete it.

With this in mind, feel free to adapt any of your favorite toffee recipes and swap out the normal skillet for the cast iron alternative. This way, instead of worrying about the specifics of instructions, you can focus on customizing the toffee exactly to your liking — such as figuring out what kind of nut you want to include, or deciding between dark chocolate and milk chocolate, and so on.