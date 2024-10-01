Your Air Fryer Is The Key To Making 'Baked Apples' In A Flash

A traditional baked apple recipe usually requires an oven to obtain the caramelized and soft fruit to serve as a dessert or decadent snack. The process happens to take some time, however, especially when you factor in that you have to wait for the oven to preheat first. Luckily, for your next baked apple craving, we have a recipe that you can make in a jiffy thanks to the air fryer on your counter.

To make it happen, follow our air fryer ginger cinnamon apples recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. The recipe is quite similar to a traditional batch of baked apples, but there are some changes to adjust for the air fryer. You might keep baked apples whole, but for them to fit and cook properly in an air fryer, slice them per Hahn's instructions.

You'll also need to season the apples differently before they go into the air fryer compared to a more traditional rendition. A temperature of 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes is ideal to cook the sweet fruit, similar to how you expect a whole baked apple to come out of the oven. It might take around 15 minutes depending on the size of the slices and the air fryer settings. Either way, the recipe will take less time and effort compared to the oven.