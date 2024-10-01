Your Air Fryer Is The Key To Making 'Baked Apples' In A Flash
A traditional baked apple recipe usually requires an oven to obtain the caramelized and soft fruit to serve as a dessert or decadent snack. The process happens to take some time, however, especially when you factor in that you have to wait for the oven to preheat first. Luckily, for your next baked apple craving, we have a recipe that you can make in a jiffy thanks to the air fryer on your counter.
To make it happen, follow our air fryer ginger cinnamon apples recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. The recipe is quite similar to a traditional batch of baked apples, but there are some changes to adjust for the air fryer. You might keep baked apples whole, but for them to fit and cook properly in an air fryer, slice them per Hahn's instructions.
You'll also need to season the apples differently before they go into the air fryer compared to a more traditional rendition. A temperature of 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes is ideal to cook the sweet fruit, similar to how you expect a whole baked apple to come out of the oven. It might take around 15 minutes depending on the size of the slices and the air fryer settings. Either way, the recipe will take less time and effort compared to the oven.
Tips for making baked apples in an air fryer
To start, you will combine the ingredients like butter, sugar, cinnamon, and ginger in a pan to cook it down. Then, you'll toss the apples in the butter and sugar mixtures to season each side of the slices before they cook in the air fryer. For the sugar, you can use brown sugar or coconut sugar according to our ingredients list. However, white sugar also works if that's what's in your cabinet. Another option is to skip the butter and sugar and combine the cinnamon with maple syrup instead.
You may be tempted to eat the apples right out of the air fryer, but there are some ideal serving methods to turn it into a dessert. According to Miriam Hahn, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream are ideal pairings. The frozen treat contrasts well with the warm apples — refer to our grocery store-brand vanilla ice cream ranking so that your efforts don't go to waste. And if whipped cream is your preference, use this honey whipped cream recipe to top your air fryer baked apples.