Air Fryer Ginger Cinnamon Apples Recipe
Do you feel like eating a warm and buttery serving of apple pie without the hassle of making a pie? You won't miss the crust with these warm and spiced air fryer cinnamon ginger apples. Imagine naturally sweet apple slices combined with melted butter, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla, and they're cooked so that they're caramelized on the outside and warm and tender on the inside. Using the air fryer doesn't involve heating up the oven or getting out a sheet pan. You simply spread them into an air fryer basket, and in no time at all, you'll be enjoying a delicious snack or dessert. Top them with some homemade whipped cream, pre-made whipped cream, or vanilla ice cream for the treat of your week.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I always have plenty of apples on hand, so enjoying this mouthwatering dish is only about 15 minutes away from any given time. I love how it draws natural sweetness from the apples and there is only a small amount of added sugar."
Gather the ingredients for air fryer ginger cinnamon apples recipe
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up some Fuji or Honeycrisp apples and fresh ginger root. Then, pick up some butter in the dairy aisle (feel free to use vegan butter, if necessary). Finally, check your baking cabinet for brown or coconut sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and powdered ginger. We are using both freshly grated ginger root and powdered ginger to give us a robust flavor.
Step 1: Cut the apples
Cut the apples into ½-inch slices and place in a medium bowl.
Step 2: Melt the butter
Melt the butter in a small pot.
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Add the sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, grated ginger, and powdered ginger. Stir.
Step 4: Add this mixture to the apples
Add the butter-and-sugar mixture to the apples and toss to combine.
Step 5: Lay the apples in the air fryer
Lay the apples in a single layer in the air fryer basket. You may have to work in batches.
Step 6: Cook the apples
Cook at 375 F for 10 minutes.
Step 7: Serve the apples
Serve the apples, topped with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, if desired.
- 2 large Fuji or Honeycrisp apples
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons brown or coconut sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger root
- ¼ teaspoon powdered ginger
- Whipped cream
- Vanilla ice cream
What other ways can you cook glazed apples?
If you don't have an air fryer, you can still enjoy these ginger cinnamon apples. One way is to use your stovetop. Just add the butter and sugar to a pot or pan and warm it up for a few minutes. Then, add the apples and remaining ingredients and cook on medium-low for about 15 minutes. To make them in your oven, combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl, then transfer them to a 9x9-inch baking dish and cook for about 40 minutes at 350 F.
If you have a slow cooker, this will also work. Place all of the ingredients into the slow cooker and stir well. Then, set the slow cooker to high and cook for 2–3 hours, or cook on low for 4–5 hours. If you're short on time and want to enjoy these apples, pull out a microwave dish and combine all of the ingredients. Then, cook on high for 8–10 minutes.
What other flavors work well with ginger cinnamon apples?
This recipe lends itself to adding in a variety of other flavors to mix things up. A few other spices that blend really well and will give you chai vibes are nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom. These spices in particular are potent, so you only need a pinch to enhance the warm flavor profile. For a tad more sweetness and a hint of caramelized flavor, try adding some maple syrup. Other sweetener options include agave nectar and honey. You can add these in addition to the coconut or brown sugar, or use them as a swap.
To brighten things up, adding lemon or lime zest to the mixture will complement the spices. Or, a simple teaspoon of lemon juice will be a nice addition. A nutty flavor will add a nice crunch and flavor. Top your cooked apples with toasted walnuts, slivered almonds, or pistachios to finish things off. For a chewy texture, add in some raisins or dried cranberries before cooking. They will get soft as they air fry and will provide a bit of sweetness to the mixture.