Air Fryer Ginger Cinnamon Apples Recipe

Do you feel like eating a warm and buttery serving of apple pie without the hassle of making a pie? You won't miss the crust with these warm and spiced air fryer cinnamon ginger apples. Imagine naturally sweet apple slices combined with melted butter, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla, and they're cooked so that they're caramelized on the outside and warm and tender on the inside. Using the air fryer doesn't involve heating up the oven or getting out a sheet pan. You simply spread them into an air fryer basket, and in no time at all, you'll be enjoying a delicious snack or dessert. Top them with some homemade whipped cream, pre-made whipped cream, or vanilla ice cream for the treat of your week.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I always have plenty of apples on hand, so enjoying this mouthwatering dish is only about 15 minutes away from any given time. I love how it draws natural sweetness from the apples and there is only a small amount of added sugar."