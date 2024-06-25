Make A Simple Berry Compote In Seconds With Your French Press

Did you know that you can make a swift and delicious berry topping using your French press? Move over, coffee. While not technically a compote, which is cooked with the addition of a sweetener, these soft, smashed berries can be used in much the same way. This method is particularly useful for those who enjoy the fresh, natural sweetness of berries without added sugars. It's also a great way to use up an abundance of ripe berries before they go bad, without requiring any heavy work in the kitchen.

To make French press compote, place a thin layer of fresh berries at the bottom of your French press, then gently apply pressure with the plunger. Repeat this process until the berries are sufficiently crushed. Within minutes, you'll have a vibrant mixture ready to adorn your favorite dishes. This method is not only efficient but also fun, allowing you to add a dose of creativity to your kitchen routine.