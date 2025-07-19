12 $5-Or-Less Trader Joe's Wines You Have To Try

Many drinkers consider wine a pricey luxury, a beverage that most can't afford to drink with much regularity. And if you're opening some types of bottles, that might be true. But if you shop at Trader Joe's, you already know that it's possible to get your hands on some seriously thrifty wine. Sure, there's the Charles Shaw line (also known as two-buck chuck), with its famously sub-$5 price tags, but let's be honest: A lot of us don't want to drink that on the regular. However, Trader Joe's still offers a relatively wide selection of wines for $5 or less beyond the Charles Shaw section. And when you're on a serious budget — or just want to treat yourself without cutting into your grocery budget too much — these types of wines are waiting for you.

Are these likely to be the most interesting, complex, or nuanced wines you've ever tasted? No. But when you want to open a bottle without breaking the bank, they'll get the job done in an unexpectedly tasty way. All of these wines offer a great value for the most cost-effective sipping possible, so you don't have to sacrifice your evening glass of wine just to stay on budget for the week. So get out your wine glass (but not your wallet), and give these inexpensive but tasty wines a try the next time you shop at Trader Joe's.