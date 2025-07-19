12 $5-Or-Less Trader Joe's Wines You Have To Try
Many drinkers consider wine a pricey luxury, a beverage that most can't afford to drink with much regularity. And if you're opening some types of bottles, that might be true. But if you shop at Trader Joe's, you already know that it's possible to get your hands on some seriously thrifty wine. Sure, there's the Charles Shaw line (also known as two-buck chuck), with its famously sub-$5 price tags, but let's be honest: A lot of us don't want to drink that on the regular. However, Trader Joe's still offers a relatively wide selection of wines for $5 or less beyond the Charles Shaw section. And when you're on a serious budget — or just want to treat yourself without cutting into your grocery budget too much — these types of wines are waiting for you.
Are these likely to be the most interesting, complex, or nuanced wines you've ever tasted? No. But when you want to open a bottle without breaking the bank, they'll get the job done in an unexpectedly tasty way. All of these wines offer a great value for the most cost-effective sipping possible, so you don't have to sacrifice your evening glass of wine just to stay on budget for the week. So get out your wine glass (but not your wallet), and give these inexpensive but tasty wines a try the next time you shop at Trader Joe's.
Espiral Vinho Verde
If I had to pick one cheap summer wine at Trader Joe's to drink all summer long, it has to be Espiral Vinho Verde. This is a seriously delicious wine, and although it may not be super complex, that's just what I'm looking for in a subtle summer sipper. Vinho verde, also known as green wine, hails from Portugal, and it's known for its light effervescence. I wouldn't necessarily call this a sparkling wine, per se, but it's sparkling adjacent, with a light fizziness that makes it ultra refreshing. And considering that it comes in at only 9% ABV, it's perfect for enjoying poolside or on the beach when you just want something nice, light, and refreshing.
This is a wine for those who tend to like more acidic, bright wines. You may notice notes of lemon, lime, or green apple on the palate, although those notes are pretty muted on the nose. Enjoy with some fresh, chilled cherries, mango with Tajin, or kettle cooked potato chips. Truthfully, though, since this is such a versatile wine, you can enjoy it with just about anything you have in your pantry or fridge.
Gaetano D'aquino Pinot Grigio
Pinot grigio is a refreshing white wine that hails mostly from the northern parts of Italy, and it's largely known for being quite light, without the bold intensity that you might expect from some other types of white wine, like sauvignon blanc. If you're looking for a wine that will stand up to heavy, creamy pasta dishes or an especially indulgent cut of meat, pinot grigio probably shouldn't be your go-to. On the other hand, when you want a wine that's easy to sip and that will appeal to just about everyone around the dinner table, pinot grigio may just be up your alley. And Gaetano D'aquino Pinot Grigio is one of the most budget-friendly options I've seen in any grocery store's wine section.
With notes of lemon, pear, and peach, it's a bit more expressive than I assumed it would be before I opened the bottle, making it a seriously good deal if you don't want to spend a lot of money on wine. This is another bottle that's perfect for opening on an especially hot summer day when you need to cool down.
Trader Joe's Coastal Merlot
In some circles, merlot has gotten a bad reputation, regarded as a cheap red wine that should be avoided at all costs. But that's an incredibly narrow view of a wine varietal that can be quite versatile and produce a really wide array of flavor profiles. Of course, you're not getting an absolute top-quality merlot when you choose Trader Joe's Coastal Merlot, but you are getting a bottle of red that will please most casual wine drinkers. This merlot is particularly savory, with a balanced boldness that's not quite as intense as, say, a cabernet sauvignon, but that still packs the kind of punch you want when you're eating heavier foods. There are some red fruit notes there, like red cherry and strawberry, but it's tempered by more vegetal, earthy notes, like black pepper.
I think this merlot would perform especially well at a barbecue, where it could be paired with a variety of red meats. It would also make a delicious counterpart to a burger, where it could complement the fatty beef as well as the fresh veggie toppings. When you're looking for an entry point into the world of merlot, this bottle of California red has you covered (without the high price tag).
Vinas Chilenas Sauvignon Blanc Reserva
Sure, we love plenty of European wines, but don't overlook South America when you're searching for your next bottle. I especially love this bottle of Vinas Chilenas Sauvignon Blanc Reserva, which you can snag for yourself at your local Trader Joe's. Admittedly, this wine is lacking the intense acidity and bold aroma that you often get from sauvignon blanc, but honestly, that's somewhat expected at this price point. Take a sip, though, and you'll be met with a rush of tropical fruit notes, like pineapple and mango, that provide a more interesting white than you'd normally find at this price point.
Could you swap this stuff out for your favorite bottle of Sancerre and expect the same level of quality? Not really. But if you just want a nice bottle of white wine that's a bit more interesting than the lightest options on this list, then you should reach for this Chilean bottle the next time you take a trip to Trader Joe's.
La Granja Verdejo and Viura
Go to the wine section at Trader Joe's, and chances are that you're going to find a wide array of wine varietals that you've tried many times in the past. But sometimes, you just want to try something new, which is where this La Granja verdejo and viura come into play. Both of these white wine grapes hail from Spain, which tends to be known more for its reds than its whites. However, this especially affordable white wine is one of my all-time inexpensive favorites at Trader Joe's because it offers a bit more body and complexity than most of the other wines available at this price point.
Take a sip, and you'll likely first notice more citrus-forward notes, like lemon and grapefruit peel. This makes for a lovely, light, and refreshing flavor that can be paired with so many different types of food. After it sits in your glass for a while, though, you may notice a bit more complexity starting to come out, with tropical fruit notes and maybe even a hint of fennel. When you're looking for something different and a little bit exciting to try — but you don't have the budget to go all out — this TJ's selection should be at the very top of your must-try list.
Panilonco Carmenere
Our taste buds are back in Chile again to try this Panilonco carmenere. If you're the kind of person who tends to enjoy merlot or cabernet sauvignon, this is definitely a wine varietal worth checking out. It's a bit bolder than other, lighter types of red wine out there (like pinot noir, for example), but its vegetal qualities still make it light enough to enjoy with a wider array of foods than, say, an especially big, bold cab. And at just under $5 for a bottle, this is an incredible value for such a bold red wine.
The first thing I noticed when I took a sip of this wine was its intense flavor of red bell pepper. I think that this green sort of taste makes a red wine quite refreshing and ideal for pairing with heavier entrees, like a good steak, a rack of ribs, or especially well-seasoned black beans. You may also notice notes of black plum or other black fruits, along with a subtle hint of vanilla that really helps to round things out. And if you try and love this wine, it's a great excuse to start exploring more high-end carmenere in the future.
Giardino Pinot Grigio delle Venezie Rosé Vivace
Think you can't find a cheap rose that will tickle your taste buds in just the right way? Think again. If you're shopping at Trader Joe's, you can always pick up a bottle of Giardino Pinot Grigio delle Venezie Rosé Vivace. This super refreshing sipper is another perfect summer bottle (although this is the kind of wine I want to drink all year round). It's quite a simple wine, but that's exactly what I want from an easy-sipping rosé. You'll notice some strawberry and raspberry notes, with a slight floral edge that keeps things interesting.
What really makes this wine stand apart from other rosés you'll see at Trader Joe's, though, is the fact that it's labeled "vivace." The word translates to "lively," which essentially just means that it's lightly sparkling. That carbonation isn't quite as intense as it would be with, say, a prosecco, but it's pronounced enough that it makes the wine just a bit more refreshing with every sip. And if you want to put a few slices of jalapeño in your rose, this wine is an excellent candidate.
Purple Moon Chardonnay
Grab a chardonnay that's under $5, and most of the time, you're going to get a bottle that's pretty bland and lifeless. That's not the case when it comes to this Purple Moon Chardonnay, though. Sure, this wine doesn't have as much complexity as a lot of nicer, more expensive chardonnays on the market, but for such an inexpensive wine, it boasts a surprisingly nice intensity and balance. On the nose, you might notice some stone fruit notes, like peach and nectarine, although they aren't super pronounced. Once you take a sip, you'll get a more intense fruitiness, including some tropical fruit notes, along with a nice, well-balanced dose of vanilla.
Vanilla flavor in wine usually comes from aging in oak barrels (or the use of other oak products to give the wine more body and complexity). This is a flavor profile that California chardonnay is known for, but in cheaper chardonnay, it's often either absent or way, way too strong. This wine, though, offers a nicely balanced vanilla note that makes it a super versatile bottle to pair with chicken dishes and creamy pastas. Plus, it's a huge step up from the Charles Shaw Chardonnay that you can also snag at Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's Coastal Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon blanc lovers, Trader Joe's has you covered with its coastal sauvignon blanc. Although some sauvignon blancs (especially those from New Zealand) are known for their vegetal, green flavors, California sauvignon blanc tends to be more rounded, with riper fruit flavors and sometimes a touch of oak. I wouldn't necessarily say that this wine is a particularly good example of California sauvignon blanc, but it definitely leans more toward that end of the spectrum, with its peach-y and pear-y notes on the palate. On the nose, it's quite light and somewhat lacking intensity, but that's part of the appeal here: This isn't an intense wine that's going to polarize any drinker around the table.
Whether you're just getting into sauvignon blanc or you're just looking for an affordable bottle that pairs well with just about everything and that just about everyone can get down with, Trader Joe's coastal sauvignon blanc is an excellent choice at the sub-$5 price point.
La Granja Tempranillo
Craving a Spanish red but don't want to drop big bucks on a nice Rioja? Look no further than La Granja Tempranillo. Okay, maybe it's not fair to compare this stuff to good Rioja when you're spending less than $5, but this is a good example of a Spanish red at an incredibly affordable price point. You'll pick up on those signature red cherry notes, along with some dill and maybe even a touch of tobacco. It's not super complex, but it absolutely tastes like tempranillo (which isn't always the case when you're buying such an inexpensive bottle). It even has some more of the qualities you would expect from a more aged wine, like some subtle dried fruit flavors.
This is yet another wine that would shine at a barbecue, thanks to its vegetal notes that could pair extremely well with a variety of grilled meats or mushrooms. However, it's a good option whenever you're looking for a red that's a bit more restrained than a big, bold cabernet. And for under $5, it's absolutely a steal that you won't be able to find in most other grocery store wine sections.
Motif Pinot Noir
If you're a big fan of pinot noir, then you may have realized that wines made from this type of grape tend to be pretty expensive — significantly more expensive than other wines. Of course, there are the wildly priced Burgundies out there for the serious wine collectors, but even a standard bottle of standard American pinot noir is likely to be in the $30 range. Therefore, you may be suspicious when you see a bottle of pinot noir that's selling for under $5 a bottle. Admittedly, I often am. But for a cheap pinot noir, Motif is actually quite tasty, without any of the heavy, intense oaky, vanilla flavor that you'll often find in other inexpensive pinot noirs.
This pinot noir is nice and light, although it does have a touch of complexity to it. Tart cherry takes the spotlight, offering an acidic flavor profile that keeps things feeling fresh. A note of earthly black pepper helps give the wine a bit more complexity, even though it's still pretty simple for a pinot noir. Just because you don't have the cash to spend good money on a bottle of pinot noir, this stuff from Trader Joe's will get the job done the next time you have a light red wine craving.
Giardino Pinot Grigio delle Venezie
When you're really looking for a super inexpensive bottle of wine, look no further than Giardino Pinot Grigio delle Venezie. At just $3.99 a bottle, it was the cheapest wine I tried for this piece, so I wasn't expecting much. Of course, this isn't a super wildly delicious bottle of wine — but you probably wouldn't expect it to be anyway. Rather, it's a super simple (but also super sippable) bottle of pinot grigio that's ideal for relaxed, casual drinking when you're looking for a wine with a really light flavor profile. This wine tastes like lemon, although it's missing a super bright acidity, as well as pear, making for a simple but appealing flavor that's going to be accessible for most drinkers.
When you're just trying to get a bottle of white wine on the table that everyone will like and that won't break the budget in the process, this bottle of pinot grigio is going to get the job done every time. It may not be your go-to wine when you're buying a gift or when you want to bring something that feels kind of special to a friend's house for dinner, but it is a solid option when you're craving some wine but don't want to spend a ton of cash in the process of buying a bottle.