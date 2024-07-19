Make Your Next Glass Of Rosé A Spicy One. Here's How
Some may say that spicy Margaritas are the drink of the summer, and we're typically inclined to agree (especially when they're made with a specific type of tequila). But thanks to TikTok (specifically, creator @allyssainthekitchen), a new tongue-tingling boozy beverage has emerged over the past couple of years, ready to challenge the Margarita's claim to the throne: spicy rosé. Unlike Margaritas, you only need two ingredients to make it happen — and there's no fancy rim required.
Simply slice up a jalapeño nice and thin, and plop a few slices in a big wine glass. Then, just pour in your rosé, and you're set. The resulting drink comes with a bit of a kick, but not so much that it overtakes the flavor of the rosé. In fact, this type of wine is generally considered the best one to pair with these spicy peppers. But part of the beauty of this beverage (besides its simplicity) is that it can be as mild or as hot as you like it — the longer you let the jalapeños sit in your glass, the greater the kick. Plus, as we know, these peppers are much hotter with their seeds in, so feel free to remove them ahead of time if you just want a light flavor balance.
Sweet rosés can handle the heat
One reason this drink works is because the fresh notes in the jalapeño pair well with the fruity flavors in rosé, which makes for an overall vibrant, summery cocktail. While you can test this pepper addition in whatever type of rosé you prefer, you may want to stick to sweeter bottles like Pink Moscatos and sparkling options (including these 21 types ranked by a sommelier). In general, glasses with more sugar are better choices to balance out the additional spice from the jalapeños. If you go with a dry version, you may enter the realm of your new ingredient overpowering the glass, as the drink can fade into the background of your taste buds.
And of course, there are a few variations you can make to this simple recipe. Even if some believe it's taboo to add ice to wine, go ahead and dunk some cubes in your glass for the most refreshing beverage possible. You can also make a big pitcher ahead of time or add jalapeño slices right to the bottle, then let it sit in the fridge to allow the peppers to diffuse into the liquid. And of course, the only summer drink more refreshing than rosé is frosé (aka frozen rosé), which leaves room for a spicy inclusion as well. Once your peppers have soaked in your booze, blend the whole thing up with frozen strawberries, ice, and sugar, making sure to strain out any jalapeño seeds.