Make Your Next Glass Of Rosé A Spicy One. Here's How

Some may say that spicy Margaritas are the drink of the summer, and we're typically inclined to agree (especially when they're made with a specific type of tequila). But thanks to TikTok (specifically, creator @allyssainthekitchen), a new tongue-tingling boozy beverage has emerged over the past couple of years, ready to challenge the Margarita's claim to the throne: spicy rosé. Unlike Margaritas, you only need two ingredients to make it happen — and there's no fancy rim required.

Simply slice up a jalapeño nice and thin, and plop a few slices in a big wine glass. Then, just pour in your rosé, and you're set. The resulting drink comes with a bit of a kick, but not so much that it overtakes the flavor of the rosé. In fact, this type of wine is generally considered the best one to pair with these spicy peppers. But part of the beauty of this beverage (besides its simplicity) is that it can be as mild or as hot as you like it — the longer you let the jalapeños sit in your glass, the greater the kick. Plus, as we know, these peppers are much hotter with their seeds in, so feel free to remove them ahead of time if you just want a light flavor balance.