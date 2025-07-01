8 Trader Joe's Charles Shaw Wines, Ranked Worst To Best

If you're trying to drink for as cheaply as possible, wine generally isn't the way to go, which may be part of the reason wine sales are slumping in the U.S. After all, the cost of living has skyrocketed during the last several years, with many now struggling to keep pace with higher prices. That means less money to spend on luxuries, and wine certainly falls into that category. However, Trader Joe's may just be the bastion of cheap wine. Along with a wide variety of wines under $10, the popular grocery chain also has its own line of shockingly affordable wine, affectionately called "two-buck chuck."

Is it the best wine you could ever drink? No. But for under $5 a bottle at the time of writing, these wines are very much accessible at a time when so much wine may not be to the average consumer. I tasted my way through all eight of Trader Joe's Charles Shaw wines, and I was surprised that several of the bottles tasted way better than I expected, considering the price point. I ranked these wines according to typicity, or how closely the wines in question taste to classic examples of each grape, as well as overall flavor.

Is it better to spend a bit more money on a bottle of wine if you can swing it, particularly if you want to opt for a more sustainable bottle? Sure. But if you're trying to drink for cheap, these Charles Shaw wines might just have you covered.