9 Simple 3‑ingredient Meals From Trader Joe's Staples

Let's be real — even the most diehard cooks among us don't want to make a gourmet dinner every night. I absolutely adore spending hours in the kitchen, but after a long day of working a foodie job, the last place I want to go is back to the kitchen. But a girl's gotta eat, and when I host friends in the evening, I'm never without a plate of food at the ready. My secret? Trader Joe's.

It will come as no surprise to anyone who's read my work before that I'm an avid TJ's fan. I shop exclusively at the store, unless it doesn't have something I need (looking at you, Worcestershire sauce). One of the reasons I've fallen in love with the chain is that it boasts a stunning variety of almost-fully-prepped foods. From already-marinated meats to pre-built ravioli, Trader Joe's offers some great meal-building components. I rely on these pretty heavily for those nights when I have friends coming over and just don't feel like cooking, or when I need to build a quick and easy lunch in the middle of a workday. The following are some of my favorite three-ingredient Trader Joe's meals. All are incredibly easy to put together, and some seem gourmet enough to get a barrage of compliments from guests — take all the credit yourself, or pass some along to TJ's.