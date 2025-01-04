8 Trader Joe's Marinated Meats, Ranked

It's no secret to any home chef that one of the easiest ways to get tasty dinner on the table is by marinating your favorite cut of meat. Marinades are often simple to prep but offer a burst of flavor to your dinner, and we wouldn't be surprised if you're already armed with an arsenal of go-to marinades to use on the fly. However, there are always those nights when you find yourself woefully unprepared — either you don't have a key ingredient for your marinade or you simply don't have the time necessary to let your protein soak in it. Lucky for you, there's an easy solution that can save you in dire situations: buying pre-marinated cuts of meat.

Advertisement

Trader Joe's has a pretty expansive selection of pre-marinated meats that you can cook straight out of the package — no additions necessary. The marinated meats have enough variety to fit a diverse collection of cuisines, from bulgogi bowls to zesty pesto dishes and even tacos. I tried a selection of eight marinated meats from Trader Joe's and ranked them based on the meat's flavors and textures, as well as how true they were to their package descriptions. Though not all of the marinated meats were up to snuff, there are some I'll absolutely be buying again.