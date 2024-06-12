20 Absolute Best Uses For Pesto

There are so many contenders in the race for the best condiment. You have ketchup and mustard, and barbecue sauce is probably right up there, too. But, in truth, these condiments don't hold a candle to a favorite: pesto.

A classic pesto recipe is made with a few simple ingredients: basil (though you can swap it out with whatever herbs are aplenty), garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, lemon juice, and often a cheese, like Parmesan. You'll often see it adorning an array of pasta shapes, but it's absolutely more useful for other things than just pasta.

To help you broaden your culinary horizons, here is a list of the best and most creative ways to put pesto to use in your kitchen. It's important to note that while making your own gives you some control over the flavors, you can just as easily grab a container of store-bought pesto and integrate it into your favorite recipes.