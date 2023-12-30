Raise The Bar On Your Guacamole By Adding Pesto To The Party

Is there ever a bad time for guacamole? Probably not. This classic, ubiquitous Mexican dip is a fantastic treat for any occasion, whether you're searching for comfort, entertainment, or simply something to delight the taste buds. A harmonious mix of creamy and nutty, it needs no changing whatsoever, but you can always make it better with an unexpected twist. As it turns out, pesto is the perfect choice.

This combination's mismatched qualities are also what makes it so uniquely enticing. Pesto is known for its nuanced flavor profile, offering a gorgeously bright mix of herby, nutty, and richly tangy notes dancing with one another. When blended into guacamole, it perfectly complements the nutty avocado and zesty lime undertones. Altogether, these staple dishes create a vibrant fusion that effortlessly takes things up a notch, bringing a special yet subtle twist to the all-too-familiar taste.

With pesto in the mix, you've got a whole lot of extra ways to use the guacamole. Anything that pesto is normally good for, such as pasta, sandwiches, salads, or pizza, this guacamole-pesto fusion also works just as great. As a dip, it's stellar alongside crispy tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables, but would also kill it when paired with grilled meats.