Raise The Bar On Your Guacamole By Adding Pesto To The Party
Is there ever a bad time for guacamole? Probably not. This classic, ubiquitous Mexican dip is a fantastic treat for any occasion, whether you're searching for comfort, entertainment, or simply something to delight the taste buds. A harmonious mix of creamy and nutty, it needs no changing whatsoever, but you can always make it better with an unexpected twist. As it turns out, pesto is the perfect choice.
This combination's mismatched qualities are also what makes it so uniquely enticing. Pesto is known for its nuanced flavor profile, offering a gorgeously bright mix of herby, nutty, and richly tangy notes dancing with one another. When blended into guacamole, it perfectly complements the nutty avocado and zesty lime undertones. Altogether, these staple dishes create a vibrant fusion that effortlessly takes things up a notch, bringing a special yet subtle twist to the all-too-familiar taste.
With pesto in the mix, you've got a whole lot of extra ways to use the guacamole. Anything that pesto is normally good for, such as pasta, sandwiches, salads, or pizza, this guacamole-pesto fusion also works just as great. As a dip, it's stellar alongside crispy tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables, but would also kill it when paired with grilled meats.
So many ways to switch things up
Unsurprisingly, this combination is quite versatile. When making the pesto, you can switch up the greens at whim, using kale, spinach, or arugula instead of the traditional basil. Condiments such as sauces and spices are also highly recommended for intensifying the natural flavors and creating complexity. The other main ingredients — herbs, cheese, and nuts — are also just as changeable, so with each new batch, you've got endless possibilities for experimentation.
Moreover, you can also add other ingredients to diversify the guacamole's flavor profile. Sun-dried tomatoes are a particularly well-loved choice since they bring a tangy smokiness that pairs quite nicely with everything else. For those who adore spicy food, fresh chilies never disappoint. Even a sprinkle of bacon can do wonders, weaving in a deep savoriness that delectably contrasts the overall brightness.
Branching beyond guacamole, pesto also makes a great addition to countless other dips — most of which you're probably already quite familiar with. When added to hummus, it brings an herbaceous twist that completely transforms that good old chickpea-tahini combo. Creamy and tangy sauces like ranch, mayonnaise, or even Greek yogurt all taste like a dream once pesto joins the party. Of course, we certainly can't forget pesto salsa and its hearty, electrifying sparks of flavors either.