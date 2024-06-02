How To Transform Your Leftover Pesto Into A Simple Salad Dressing

Whether you're swirling it into your canned tomato soup or incorporating it in pastry twists with parmesan, kale, and walnuts, there are plenty of good reasons to crack open a jar of pesto. But since it has more of a paste-like texture than a typical sauce, it tends to feel more dense than your average tomato or Alfredo sauce. So, instead of pouring the whole jar into your dish, you'll often have leftovers long after your pasta has been eaten — but it would be a shame to toss all that herby goodness in the trash.

Instead, whip out a few common ingredients to transform your leftover pesto into a simple salad dressing, so you can chow down on meals with this condiment for both lunch and dinner. All you need are oil and vinegar. Add these two into the jar with your leftover pesto, shake vigorously, and you have a quick, makeshift salad dressing. A classic recipe for the original condiment includes basil, garlic, pine nuts, lemon zest and juice, olive oil, and salt, so you already have plenty of herby, zesty goodness in the pesto — the oil and vinegar will just thin out the texture so it's easy to toss into a salad and add a little more tang so it feels more like a vinaigrette.