Kale-Walnut Pesto And Parmesan Pastry Twists Recipe

Holiday gatherings often call for simple and easy-to-make appetizers that delight guests without overwhelming the host. Amidst the usual spread of festive treats, these unique pesto twists offer a delightful variation from the norm. Traditional pesto, typically made with basil, takes a season-appropriate spin in this recipe with the substitution of Tuscan kale and walnuts. This not only aligns with the hearty flavors associated with colder months but also adds a nutritious punch to the dish. With a vibrant green color and all the flavor of basil pesto, this kale and walnut version makes a great addition to any recipe that calls for pesto.

The rich, earthy tones of the kale blend seamlessly with the crunchy, sweetly nutty walnuts, creating a pesto that is both robust and flavorful. When the pesto is spread onto flaky puff pastry that is baked until golden brown, these twists emerge as an unusual appetizer that's ready in minutes. Recipe developer Taylor Murray walks us through the steps for creating this easy yet scrumptious snack that your guests will love.