Pesto-Crusted Baked Salmon Recipe

Looking for a way to shake up your regular dinner rotation? There's a quick and easy option that might just be lurking in your pantry. The bright, fresh flavors of pesto go naturally with salmon's rich taste and texture, and thus pesto-crusted salmon is born. With just a few other ingredients, this combo can be transformed into a dinner main that comes together in less than 20 minutes. Topped with a crispy, crunchy crust, a baked pesto salmon is both delicious and nutritious.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this recipe, which she uses whenever she needs to make a quick salmon dish without much effort. This baked pesto salmon goes well served with a side of roasted vegetables or a light salad, making it a complete, balanced meal. Its ease of preparation and gourmet vibe will impress your family or guests, proving that a simple pantry staple can elevate your dinner to a new level of sophistication and taste.