Tomato Pesto Scones Recipe

We tend to think of scones as mild and comforting, made of a few basic ingredients with maybe a little dried fruit thrown in for variation. But their simplicity makes them perfect for experimentation, and in recent years people have added savory elements such as cheese, herbs, or bacon. A savory baked good is the perfect vehicle to carry flavor, making it a satisfying snack on its own as well as a welcome accompaniment to a wide variety of dishes. Developer Tess Le Moing describes these tomato pesto scones as "savory and ever-so-slightly sweet," and says that they are "bursting with the flavors of sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, and Parmesan cheese."

Le Moing suggests that these scones are "a perfect addition to your brunch or as a savory snack. They have a tender texture on the inside and a slightly crisp, golden-brown crust on the outside. Serve them warm with salted butter or cream cheese for a delicious treat." However because they are made with olive oil, you could skip the dairy and instead dip them into an herb-seasoned oil. These scones would serve as an unusual alternative to garlic bread with a Mediterranean-style meal such as Caprese salad, eggplant parmesan, or spaghetti marinara. At brunch, you could serve them alongside the Neapolitan dish known as uova in purgatorio (eggs in purgatory).