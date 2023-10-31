Pesto Is The Fresh And Flavorful Sauce You Need To Brighten Crab Cakes

A crispy-coated crab cake with tender, sweet meat is the star of every good seafood menu and an icon of the East Coast. And while — like other fried seafood dishes — crab cakes are often eaten with tangy tartar sauce, the taste of this dish can be further elevated with the freshness of pesto.

The classic recipe being paired with an Italian staple may sound strange, but pesto is one of the best sauces for crab cakes. The nutty, herbaceous flavor from the pine nuts and basil in pesto complements the sweet, mild crab meat. And when freshly made, pesto works better than any store-bought dipping sauce could.

Although pesto pairs well as a topping for the crab cakes, the two can be eaten along with pasta, veggies, or many other side dishes. Add cooled crab cakes to a salad with pesto dressing or enjoy the decadent dish alongside a hearty pesto veggie soup.