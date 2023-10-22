16 Best Sauces For Crab Cakes

There's no one way to make a crab cake. America's first crab cakes were made by Indigenous peoples, who formed them with fresh crab and cornmeal and fried them in hot bear fat. Today, you'll find different types of crab cakes all over the country, from the blue crab cakes of the Chesapeake Bay to the Dungeness crab cakes of the Pacific Northwest. In other parts of the world, you'll find even more ways to make crab cakes; subtle recipe variations can be found in places like Thailand or Italy.

Just as there are many ways to make a crab cake, there are possibly even more ways to top them. Nothing helps a crab cake sing like a fresh, homemade sauce. But which sauce to choose? Something rich and creamy, or something bright and spicy? The sauce you choose for topping your crab cake can completely change the flavor profile, so be sure and suit the sauce to your meal, the atmosphere, and your taste buds. Here are plenty of suggestions to help plan your menu.