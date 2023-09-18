Pesto Is The Flavorful Sauce Your Baked Potatoes Have Been Missing

There are several ways to incorporate pesto into baked potatoes. The easiest one is to add a generous amount on top of the baked potatoes, much like you would with sour cream or any other sauces. Alternatively, you can brush or drizzle the sauce onto the potatoes before baking for a more immersive taste. Since the sauce is already packed with flavors, you can keep it simple with the seasonings. A pinch of salt and pepper should be enough.

Another fun method to try is scooping out the flesh and mixing it with the sauce and any additional fillings like bacon bits, pepperoni, vegetables, spices, eggs, etc. Then stuff it back into the skin, grate some cheese over the top, and let the oven work its magic. You'll end up having some golden potatoes overflowing with melted cheese and bursting with scrumptious flavors — a treat for both the eyes and the taste buds.

Of course, the pesto sauce itself is also quite the chameleon. You can add certain leafy greens, such as spinach, arugula, kale, etc., for an extra touch of earthiness. Feel free to swap pine nuts with other varieties like walnuts, pecans, cashews, hazelnuts, and more. If you're feeling bold, try pesto alla calabrese — a hearty, vibrant red version of pesto featuring almonds and cherry tomatoes.