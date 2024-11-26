This Is The Worst Steak Cut You Can Buy At Trader Joe's
Selecting the perfect steak can get complicated, especially when you consider the huge variety in cuts and price points available at most grocery stores. Trader Joe's is the place to start if you're looking for a solid cut of beef at a reasonable price, as its selection is easier to navigate and less daunting than a butcher shop or supermarket meat section. When ranking Trader Joe's steaks, however, the cut that scored last place for us was the flank steak. Like most flank steaks, this one from Trader Joe's is tough to chew and doesn't have that juicy, melt in your mouth quality that makes steak such a coveted protein. If you're looking for a Trader Joe's steak to sear and serve on its own, then we'd recommend the filet mignon or the New York strip over a flank steak.
The flank is taken from the strong and very large abdominal muscles of the cow, and the cut tends to be tougher and chewier than its beefy counterparts because of this. However, it is a widely available, affordable, and flavorful cut of meat that can be used in a range of recipes where it's not meant to be the star. It's best served cooked to a medium rare so the tissues begin to soften but some juices stay intact.
Recipes that work well when all you have is flank steak
By no means does the flank steak landing last on our Trader Joe's ranking mean it's not still a decent piece of meat. Despite textural issues, flank steak's fat marbling gives it a crispy exterior once seared and a rich, complex, meaty flavor. It is an overall affordable and versatile cut of steak that is still worth adding to your cart provided you know how to work with it.
To help impart flavor throughout the entire steak and break down the tough muscle fibers thanks to the salt and acidity, try prepping it with a tenderizing steak marinade. You could also top it with a bright, herby, and fresh chimichurri sauce for some added moisture. Some dishes actually benefit from a tougher cut of meat like a flank steak. For example, any recipe that calls for beef to be slowly cooked in gravy or liquid, like a slow cooker Mongolian beef, will allow plenty of time for a chewy flank cut to soften. Flank steak soaks up whatever flavor it's immersed in, so use that to your advantage when cooking it. Slice thin and marinate in lime juice, chopped garlic, and extra virgin olive oil for a simple fajita marinade, or toss flank steak into a delicious stir-fry.