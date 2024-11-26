This Is The Worst Steak Cut You Can Buy At Trader Joe's

Selecting the perfect steak can get complicated, especially when you consider the huge variety in cuts and price points available at most grocery stores. Trader Joe's is the place to start if you're looking for a solid cut of beef at a reasonable price, as its selection is easier to navigate and less daunting than a butcher shop or supermarket meat section. When ranking Trader Joe's steaks, however, the cut that scored last place for us was the flank steak. Like most flank steaks, this one from Trader Joe's is tough to chew and doesn't have that juicy, melt in your mouth quality that makes steak such a coveted protein. If you're looking for a Trader Joe's steak to sear and serve on its own, then we'd recommend the filet mignon or the New York strip over a flank steak.

Advertisement

The flank is taken from the strong and very large abdominal muscles of the cow, and the cut tends to be tougher and chewier than its beefy counterparts because of this. However, it is a widely available, affordable, and flavorful cut of meat that can be used in a range of recipes where it's not meant to be the star. It's best served cooked to a medium rare so the tissues begin to soften but some juices stay intact.