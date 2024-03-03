Why Flank Steak Is Always Ideal For A Stir-Fry Dish

Stir-frying is one of the best ways to produce a satisfying meal in minutes, and nothing makes a stir-fry feel special like a little steak. But stir-fries are also meant to be economical and easy, which rules out most of the best, but far-too-expensive cuts of steak. The best meats for stir-frying are flavorful, affordable, and work well in a quick, high-heat cooking environment. Unfortunately, that last qualification rules out a lot of cheap beef cuts like sirloin or brisket, which need long, slow cooks to help make them tender. That leaves only a few options that can hit that perfect stir-fry trio, but thankfully one is the widely available and popular flank steak.

Flank steak is not quite as cheap as it used to be, as consumers have caught on to how tasty a cut of beef it is, but it's still affordable. Flank steak, like shirt steak, comes from an area of the cow that gets a lot of work, so it develops an intensely beefy flavor. This also means flank steak is a very lean cut, making it ideal for quick sear methods like stir-frying that won't dry out the interior. While flank steak's muscle fibers can make it tough, some simple preparation tips make that an easy obstacle to overcome.