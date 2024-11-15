Trader Joe's Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

It's hard not to get distracted by all the choices that Trader Joe's offers as you stroll down its aisles. One thing that many people tend to overlook at Trader Joe's are the steaks. Some shoppers may not be sure if the steaks are good quality, especially if they tend to go to a local butcher for their meat.

Advertisement

All of the Trader Joe's steaks that were used in this ranking are USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) choice, meaning that they're a high-quality cut of meat. Choice-grade beef has less marbling than USDA prime, so it won't be as juicy and flavorful. But, it has more marbling than USDA select. Beef cut grades can be a little bit confusing, but just know that any meat labeled with the USDA grade means that it's meat that is safe to eat and is high-quality.

I headed to Trader Joe's to find the truth about its steaks myself. I selected every cut of steak that my store had, then I cooked up each cut with a cast iron pan (medium rare), seasoned them with salt and pepper, and tasted them. When tasting each steak, I paid attention to the consistency of the steak, amount of juiciness, flavor, and overall mouthfeel.

Advertisement