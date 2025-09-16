18 Breakfast Sandwich Recipes To Make Your Mornings Tastier

You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So why would you settle for beige slop in the form of oatmeal or cold, sweet soup in the form of cereal when you could bite into a warm, hearty breakfast sandwich instead? It's the ideal savory start to your day, and a good breakfast sandwich will leave you feeling full until well into the afternoon. But let's be real — going to the drive-thru every morning is not great for your health or your wallet. Luckily, there are better solutions out there.

Why not make your own breakfast sandwich from scratch? Most of these breakfast sandwich recipes come together quickly, so you can throw them together before you head out the door. Some of them are even freezable, which means that you can prepare them in advance and just heat them up in the microwave before digging in. Even if you're not a great cook, don't worry — most of these recipes are incredibly easy, even for those who rarely make anything more complicated than scrambled eggs. Once you start making your own breakfast sandwiches at home, you'll never want to go back to the fast food or frozen versions again.