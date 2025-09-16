18 Breakfast Sandwich Recipes To Make Your Mornings Tastier
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So why would you settle for beige slop in the form of oatmeal or cold, sweet soup in the form of cereal when you could bite into a warm, hearty breakfast sandwich instead? It's the ideal savory start to your day, and a good breakfast sandwich will leave you feeling full until well into the afternoon. But let's be real — going to the drive-thru every morning is not great for your health or your wallet. Luckily, there are better solutions out there.
Why not make your own breakfast sandwich from scratch? Most of these breakfast sandwich recipes come together quickly, so you can throw them together before you head out the door. Some of them are even freezable, which means that you can prepare them in advance and just heat them up in the microwave before digging in. Even if you're not a great cook, don't worry — most of these recipes are incredibly easy, even for those who rarely make anything more complicated than scrambled eggs. Once you start making your own breakfast sandwiches at home, you'll never want to go back to the fast food or frozen versions again.
Ultimate Egg Sandwich
English muffins make the perfect base for a good breakfast sandwich, which is why you should try this recipe for our Ultimate Egg Sandwich. The secret ingredient here is the sriracha butter, which adds both richness and a touch of tangy spice to the dish in the most delicious way. Cheese and bacon join the egg for a deeply filling breakfast sandwich that tastes better than anything you've ever gotten from a drive-thru. And since it comes together in only 10 minutes, you can make it any day of the week ... even when you're rushing out the door.
Recipe: Ultimate Egg Sandwich
Steak and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich
There are many different types of breakfast meat you can choose from to include on your sandwich, but sometimes, we get tired of the standard bacon and sausage numbers. If you feel the same way, it's a sign to try out this recipe for a Steak and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich. Steak makes for an ultra-hearty breakfast sandwich, and when you add an egg to the mix, its deliciousness is multiplied. This recipe suggests making the biscuit from scratch, but you can also use store-bought ones if you want to get breakfast on the table faster.
Copycat Starbucks Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
Spending too much money at the Starbucks drive-thru just to get your vegetarian breakfast sandwich fix? Save your hard-earned money and make this Copycat Starbucks Impossible Breakfast Sandwich instead. This is an incredibly easy sandwich to make once you snag yourself some veggie sausages from the grocery store. Mostly, you're just warming up the different elements of the dish, so this recipe should take you less than 15 minutes to prepare. Vegetarian breakfast has never sounded so good.
Sweet and Spicy French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
For a lot of breakfasters, it can be hard to choose between a savory or a sweet start to their day. Luckily, this Sweet and Spicy French Toast Breakfast Sandwich will allow you to have a bit of both. French toast forms the basis of this sandwich, of course, giving it a lovely sweetness that you won't find in most other breakfast sandwiches. Layering on bacon, eggs, and cheese makes it much heartier than your average plate of plain French toast while still allowing you to indulge in those flavors you love.
Copycat Dunkin' Donuts Power Breakfast Sandwich
Skip the drive-thru at your local Dunkin' and make this Copycat Dunkin' Donuts Power Breakfast Sandwich recipe instead. Unlike a lot of other breakfast sandwiches out there that are mostly comprised of meat, cheese, and bread, this recipe actually calls for some fresh veggies, which makes for a healthier and heartier start to your day. That extra touch of freshness is what sets this sandwich apart from the rest. And since you're making it at home, you won't have to worry about paying fast food prices.
Pesto Prosciutto Breakfast Sandwich
Forget the bacon and upgrade your sandwich to include prosciutto instead. The fatty, rich meat complements the folded eggs well, and the additions of pesto aioli, tomatoes, and arugula make for a fresher breakfast sandwich than most. Sure, it's a little messy once you start working with the aioli, but the mess is absolutely worth it when you taste how amazing this sandwich is. Just don't eat it in the car or when you're on the go ... it's prone to dripping.
Copycat Starbucks Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich
Again, there's no reason to go to Starbucks when you can make a Starbucks-style sandwich at home. This recipe for a Copycat Starbucks Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich tastes just like the real thing (and is a lot cheaper than the real thing, too). Just make sure you can find a croissant bun, which gives this sandwich its interesting, layered texture. Layer it with bacon to stay true to the original or swap that bacon out with sausage for a twist on the classic.
Bacon-Goat Cheese Frittata Sandwich
A frittata is a great way to start off your morning, but did you know that you could turn an average frittata into the breakfast sandwich of your dreams? Enter this Bacon-Goat Cheese Frittata Sandwich. Sure, it sounds fancy, but it's easier to throw together than you might expect. And when the bacon and the eggs come together, it's heaven — just make sure to add plenty of goat cheese for that acidic zing that really makes this sandwich shine.
Cloud Bread Breakfast Sandwich
When you're craving a light, airy sandwich that's still filling and satisfying, look no further than this recipe for a Cloud Bread Breakfast Sandwich. Yes, you'll have to make the cloud bread yourself (which isn't even technically bread), but it's easier than you may expect. Once you've done that, all you really have to do is layer your ingredients into the "bread" and dig in. Adding a few slices of avocado to the sandwich makes for an even richer, creamier, and more satisfying meal.
Recipe: Cloud Bread Breakfast Sandwich
Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Torta
There are countless amazing sandwiches in the world, but if you ask us, the torta is especially iconic. But who said you had to wait for lunch or dinner to eat the torta of your dreams? Definitely not us. This Chorizo, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Torta will change the way you think about this iconic sandwich, offering a slightly spicy and totally indulgent breakfast that's absolutely packed with flavor. Just make sure you use the right kind of bread — Telera rolls are where it's at.
Savory and Sweet Monte Cristo Sandwich
Here's another savory-sweet combination you absolutely have to try. It's the Savory and Sweet Monte Cristo Sandwich, and it feels like something you'd only be able to get at an especially fancy cafe. Challah forms the base of the sandwich, which is then layered with ham and provolone. Make sure you grab some fig jam, too, as it plays an essential role in the sweet aspect of this recipe. When you're done assembling and cooking the sandwich, make sure to sprinkle it with some powdered sugar for a beautiful finishing touch.
Cuban-Style Breakfast Sandwich
Cubans just do breakfast better, and this Cuban-Style Breakfast Sandwich recipe is absolutely proof. While some breakfast sandwiches can be too heavy and sort of one-note, that's not going to be a problem with this sandwich, which prominently features pickles for a touch of bold acidity and raw sliced red onions, which provide a much-needed pop of freshness and sharpness. Eggs and marinated pork loin make it heartier, and a dash of hot sauce brings it all together.
Recipe: Cuban-Style Breakfast Sandwich
Brunch-Worthy Croque Madame Bagel Sliders
Why just eat one breakfast sandwich when you could have a few tiny ones? That's exactly why we love these Brunch-Worthy Croque Madame Bagel Sliders. First of all, the classic combo of deli ham and Gruyere cheese is one that always works well together, while the arugula included in the recipe adds a lovely pop of peppery flavor that makes these breakfast sliders shine. You can eat them any day of the week, but they're especially fun for parties.
Indulgent Truffle Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
There are breakfast sandwiches you can eat on any random weekday, and then there are breakfast sandwiches that should be saved for a special occasion. This "Indulgent" Truffle Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich falls into the latter category. Once you make your truffle biscuits from scratch, you'll pile them high with eggs, Gruyere, and a generous serving of prosciutto. Don't forget to add plenty of chives to counteract all of those other heavy ingredients included in the recipe.
Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
Sausage and bacon are fine for an average breakfast sandwich, but when you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, you should try making this Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Using chicken breast makes this an especially hearty sandwich, and drizzling on that hot honey makes it taste like it came from a restaurant. Pickles keep things nice and light and add a dose of acidity to the meal. Once you try this chicken biscuit, you'll never want to settle for another basic breakfast sandwich again.
Burger King Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'Wich Copycat
Why go to Burger King and spend your hard-earned money on a breakfast sandwich when you could just as easily make this Burger King Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'Wich at home? Honestly, this breakfast sandwich is so easy to make that you'll wonder why you ever went to a fast food restaurant for it. All you really have to cook is the eggs. Other than that, you just have to assemble the croissant bun, slice of cheese, and sausage patty. Freeze a few so you'll always have one on hand in the mornings.
Recipe: Burger King Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissan'Wich Copycat
California-Style Breakfast Sliders
Who said that a breakfast sandwich had to be heavy? Certainly not us — not when there's this recipe for California-Style Breakfast Sliders. Avocado and alfalfa sprouts make for a fresher and greener breakfast sandwich than you'll find at most restaurants, while the eggs and bacon still make it feel as hearty as can be. Don't forget some sriracha, which adds a lovely acidic tang and just the right amount of heat. And the best part? Since these sandwiches are sliders, you can eat a few for a balanced breakfast.
Copycat McDonald's Sausage McGriddle
This recipe gives you yet another chance to skip the drive-thru. After all, it's incredibly easy to make this Copycat McDonald's Sausage McGriddle in the comfort of your own kitchen. This sandwich is all made from scratch, so it's definitely a labor of love — it takes almost an hour to whip up this recipe. However, you deserve to treat yourself with breakfast, and that's exactly what this sandwich allows you to do. Move over, McDonald's. The best McGriddles are homemade.
Recipe: Copycat McDonald's Sausage McGriddle
