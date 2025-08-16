This Steak And Cheese Biscuit Recipe Brings Extra Comfort To Brunch

For some of us, breakfast means a bowl of cereal. For others, it means pancakes and waffles or bacon and eggs, and for the most luxurious eaters among us, breakfast can even mean biscuits and steak. Steak for breakfast isn't anything new — in fact, many of the best diners offer chicken-fried steak smothered in flavorful gravy, a staple of American comfort food and a classic Southern breakfast. Biscuits, another classic comfort food often found under creamy, savory gravy, also make a rich and filling breakfast; the fluffy pockets of buttery bread are a great base for bold breakfast flavor. Putting them together results in the ultimate brunch, focused on comfort and rich in flavor.

This steak and cheese biscuit sandwich recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, walks through an easy, classic method for making the best buttery biscuits, then sears steak in garlic, rosemary, and thyme to pile onto gooey American cheese and a freshly fried egg. The result is like an elevated version of your favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich, with all the comfort of a classic Southern kitchen. This steak and biscuit combination is a breakfast you can indulge in — and still have on the table in less than 30 minutes.