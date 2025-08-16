This Steak And Cheese Biscuit Recipe Brings Extra Comfort To Brunch
For some of us, breakfast means a bowl of cereal. For others, it means pancakes and waffles or bacon and eggs, and for the most luxurious eaters among us, breakfast can even mean biscuits and steak. Steak for breakfast isn't anything new — in fact, many of the best diners offer chicken-fried steak smothered in flavorful gravy, a staple of American comfort food and a classic Southern breakfast. Biscuits, another classic comfort food often found under creamy, savory gravy, also make a rich and filling breakfast; the fluffy pockets of buttery bread are a great base for bold breakfast flavor. Putting them together results in the ultimate brunch, focused on comfort and rich in flavor.
This steak and cheese biscuit sandwich recipe, written with developer Michelle McGlinn, walks through an easy, classic method for making the best buttery biscuits, then sears steak in garlic, rosemary, and thyme to pile onto gooey American cheese and a freshly fried egg. The result is like an elevated version of your favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich, with all the comfort of a classic Southern kitchen. This steak and biscuit combination is a breakfast you can indulge in — and still have on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Gathering the ingredients to make a steak and cheese biscuit sandwich
To make the biscuits, you'll need flour, baking powder, salt, butter, cream cheese, and buttermilk. After that, you'll need a steak, which can be any cut for this recipe as long as it sears up quickly. Look for cuts like strip, ribeye, flank, or skirt steaks, which can be seared and sliced or sliced before searing. You can also look for shaved beef or fajita pieces, which are cut by the butcher into slices for searing. From there, you'll just need oil for searing, rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, salt, pepper, an egg for each sandwich, and a few slices of American cheese.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
To make the biscuits, first preheat the oven to 500 F.
Step 2: Mix the biscuit ingredients by hand
Add the flour, baking powder, salt, 2 tablespoons of cubed butter, and cream cheese to a large bowl. Mix, using your hands, until the mixture is well combined.
Step 3: Mix the buttermilk into the flour
Pour buttermilk into the center of the mixture and mix the flour into the milk.
Step 4: Roll the dough out
Transfer the mixture to a well-floured surface and sprinkle with more flour. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough into an oval shape of about ½-inch thickness.
Step 5: Cut biscuits from the dough
Using a biscuit cutter, cut biscuits from the dough and add them to a cast iron skillet.
Step 6: Brush with melted butter
Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter and brush it over the biscuit tops.
Step 7: Bake until fluffy and golden
Reduce the oven to 450 F and add the skillet. Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until the biscuits are light brown and risen.
Step 8: Heat a skillet with oil
In the meantime, cook the steak. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 9: Sear the steak
Add the steak and cook it till it starts to brown, for about 5 minutes.
Step 10: Season the steak
Add the rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and cook for a minute longer, then remove from the heat.
Step 11: Heat a nonstick skillet with oil
Add the remaining tablespoon oil to a nonstick skillet. Lower the heat to medium-low.
Step 12: Cook the eggs
Add the eggs and cook until the whites are opaque. Cover the skillet and cook until yolks are cooked, about 30 more seconds.
Step 13: Slice the biscuits and add cheese
While the biscuits are still warm, slice them in half and add the American cheese and steak.
Step 14: Finish building the sandwiches
Top with the eggs and then with the top of the biscuit.
Step 15: Serve
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with steak and cheese biscuits
Steak and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich Recipe
This steak and cheese biscuit sandwich starts with homemade buttery biscuits, then sears steak in garlic and herbs, and piles on cheese and a fried egg.
Ingredients
- For the biscuits
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons butter, room temperature, divided
- 1 ounce cream cheese, room temperature
- 6 tablespoons buttermilk
- For the steak and assembly
- 3 tablespoons oil, divided
- 1 pound thinly sliced steak
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 eggs
- 4 slices American cheese
Directions
- To make the biscuits, first preheat the oven to 500 F.
- Add the flour, baking powder, salt, 2 tablespoons of cubed butter, and cream cheese to a large bowl. Mix, using your hands, until the mixture is well combined.
- Pour buttermilk into the center of the mixture and mix the flour into the milk.
- Transfer the mixture to a well-floured surface and sprinkle with more flour. Use a rolling pin to roll the dough into an oval shape of about ½-inch thickness.
- Using a biscuit cutter, cut biscuits from the dough and add them to a cast iron skillet.
- Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter and brush it over the biscuit tops.
- Reduce the oven to 450 F and add the skillet. Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until the biscuits are light brown and risen.
- In the meantime, cook the steak. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the steak and cook it till it starts to brown, for about 5 minutes.
- Add the rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and cook for a minute longer, then remove from the heat.
- Add the remaining tablespoon oil to a nonstick skillet. Lower the heat to medium-low.
- Add the eggs and cook until the whites are opaque. Cover the skillet and cook until yolks are cooked, about 30 more seconds.
- While the biscuits are still warm, slice them in half and add the American cheese and steak.
- Top with the eggs and then with the top of the biscuit.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|711
|Total Fat
|49.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.0 g
|Trans Fat
|1.2 g
|Cholesterol
|274.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|1.8 g
|Sodium
|610.9 mg
|Protein
|36.9 g
How can I customize a steak and egg sandwich?
These steak and egg sandwiches are simple, cheesy, meaty biscuits that can be customized in many ways. While we used pre-sliced steak, you can use a full ribeye or strip and slice after searing for thinner, medium-rare pieces instead. You can also switch up the type of cheese (we love Provolone or a spicy pepper Jack) or scramble the eggs instead of frying them.
To add new flavors entirely, try adding a sauce. Mix chipotles in adobo sauce with mayonnaise and salt for a quick chipotle mayo, or simply add a squeeze of Sriracha or a spoonful of chili crisp for even more heat. For the veggie lovers, we recommend adding fresh arugula, gently sauteed bell peppers, or even cooked spinach to the sandwich. For those who, on the other hand, love meat for breakfast, try adding crispy bacon strips or a slice of ham to make it a real meat-lovers' sandwich.
Can I use self-rising flour to make the biscuits?
Biscuits, a quintessential food of the American South, are typically made with self-rising flour. Self-rising flour, as the name implies, is a flour blend that already has leavening agents included, meaning that there is no need to add baking powder, soda, or anything in between. In fact, the blend is technically just a mixture of all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt, which is a blend that can be made at home if self-rising flour isn't available. The reason self-rising flour is used in the South is for convenience, as there is no margin for error or need for sifting or extra measuring.
If you don't have self-rising flour on hand and can't find any in the store, don't worry. As in this recipe, you can simply combine all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt. We recommend, if you like biscuit breakfast sandwiches, that you double the batch and freeze any extra biscuits (though you'd be surprised how quickly 8 biscuits can disappear). This would make the baking powder measurement an easy 3 teaspoons and the salt ½, which can then be sifted with the flour for a well-mixed, homemade self-rising flour blend. If you do have self-rising flour, you can use it in this recipe by simply substituting it in the same amount as the flour listed and omitting the leavening agents.