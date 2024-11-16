The Key To The Best Chicken Fried Steak Really Comes Down To The Gravy

It's hard for chicken fried steak to be bad. When you combine steak, seasonings, and breading, you get a combination of juicy, tender meat and a golden, crispy coating. And yet, there's one element that can take your chicken fried steak from good to great: a rich gravy. When it comes to this topping, resist the urge to buy a packet of mix from the store.

Advertisement

This advice comes from Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef & Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Brisson, homemade gravy is the way to go. "Invest the time in making your gravy from scratch. It needs the addition of [Tabasco] and Maggi sauce to round it out," she told Tasting Table. If you've never heard of the latter (called Maggi seasoning on the bottle), it's a sauce made with wheat protein that originally comes from Switzerland. You can somewhat liken the taste to soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, and it's full of concentrated umami flavor. But keep in mind that a little goes a long way, so you may only need a few drops in your gravy.