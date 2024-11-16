The Key To The Best Chicken Fried Steak Really Comes Down To The Gravy
It's hard for chicken fried steak to be bad. When you combine steak, seasonings, and breading, you get a combination of juicy, tender meat and a golden, crispy coating. And yet, there's one element that can take your chicken fried steak from good to great: a rich gravy. When it comes to this topping, resist the urge to buy a packet of mix from the store.
This advice comes from Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef & Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu in Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Brisson, homemade gravy is the way to go. "Invest the time in making your gravy from scratch. It needs the addition of [Tabasco] and Maggi sauce to round it out," she told Tasting Table. If you've never heard of the latter (called Maggi seasoning on the bottle), it's a sauce made with wheat protein that originally comes from Switzerland. You can somewhat liken the taste to soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, and it's full of concentrated umami flavor. But keep in mind that a little goes a long way, so you may only need a few drops in your gravy.
How to whip up a well-rounded gravy
Most homemade gravy recipes start out the same way: You'll want to melt butter in a pan, then whisk in flour, and later slowly pour in chicken or beef stock. Once your gravy has thickened, it's time to add in the flavorings Brisson suggested. You'll only need a few drops of Maggi seasoning, as we mentioned, and you'll want to start slow with Tabasco sauce as well. Add in a dash, taste everything, and see if you want more heat from there. To balance out the spice and umami flavors, you can also incorporate some herbs like oregano or thyme, and be sure to season your gravy with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.
As the final step in your recipe, Brisson has one last tip. "I don't like the gravy to be too thick as it is already a really heavy meal. I am a citrus fanatic so pretty much like the finish of a squeeze of lemon on most anything," she said. If you want to thin your gravy out even further, simply add in more broth (or even water) until it reaches the consistency you want. And if you're having trouble with lumps, even after near-constant whisking, stick an immersion blender in your pan until everything becomes smooth.