Elevate McDonald's Sausage McGriddle At Home With Our Recipe
Whoever thought to sandwich an egg and sausage patty between two maple-infused griddle cakes deserves an award. A highly-ranked item on the McDonald's expansive menu, the McGriddle is an invention unlike any other, a combination of savory, sweet, and salty that fits in the palm of your hand. Like chicken and waffles on the go, the McGriddle is the perfect option for those who like their breakfasts hearty and comforting, but need it through the convenience of the drive-thru lane.
The best of both worlds is having that comforting breakfast at home, which is possible through our copycat sausage McGriddle recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn. In this recipe, the McGriddle is completely homemade (including the sausage patties!), first by making small buttermilk and maple-infused pancakes with a biscuit cutter, then by browning simple sausage patties and gently cooking a thin, eggy omelette. The result is a sandwich that is equally as satisfying and delicious, but with the comforting fresh flavor of homemade breakfast. Perfect for meal prepping for a week of easy breakfasts, these copycat sausage McGriddles are a good way to take a break from the busy drive-thru lanes.
Gather the ingredients for copycat McDonald's sausage McGriddles
To make the griddle cakes, which are small, perfectly circular pancakes, you'll need flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, egg, maple syrup, and butter. Grab extra butter for greasing the pan, which may need to be greased a few times between batches. Next, for the sausage patties, grab ground pork, sage, rosemary, onion powder, salt, pepper, and some oil. Then, for the eggs, you'll need eggs and heavy whipping cream (or whole milk), and to finish the sandwich, grab a few slices of American cheese, which is perfectly melty on breakfast sandwiches.
Step 1: Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in bowl
Make the griddle cakes: Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.
Step 2: Whisk together buttermilk, egg, syrup, and melted butter
In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg, syrup, and 2 tablespoons melted butter.
Step 3: Combine wet and dry ingredients
Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined.
Step 4: Melt butter in skillet
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and melt the remaining tablespoon butter, coating the skillet.
Step 5: Pour pancake batter into a mold
Using a biscuit cutter or round mold, pour 1 ½ tablespoons pancake batter into the skillet to make 3-inch pancakes.
Step 6: Brown pancake on one side, then flip
Once the batter begins to form bubbles around the edges at the top, remove the mold and flip. Cook until browned, then remove. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 total griddle cakes.
Step 7: Combine the sausage ingredients
Make the sausage patties: Combine the pork, sage, rosemary, onion powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper in a bowl.
Step 8: Form into sausage patties
Form the mixture into five 4-inch patties.
Step 9: Heat oil in skillet
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet over medium heat.
Step 10: Brown the patties
Add the sausage patties and cook until deeply browned on either side. Remove and keep warm.
Step 11: Beat the eggs and cream
To make the egg, first beat the eggs, heavy cream, and ¼ teaspoon salt in a bowl until completely combined. Mixture should run smoothly off of a spoon.
Step 12: Melt butter in nonstick skillet
Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium low heat, tilting the pan to cover the surface with butter.
Step 13: Add the egg mixture
Once melted, add the egg mixture and tilt the pan to cover the entire surface with a thin layer of egg.
Step 14: Cook into a large omelette
Let cook, tilting the pan slightly to shift any excess liquid to the sides. Cover the skillet to steam the top layer of egg.
Step 15: Divide and fold
Once the egg is set, divide into 5 sections and carefully fold into miniature omelettes.
Step 16: Build the McGriddles
To build the McGriddles, add American cheese to one griddle cake. Add the sausage on top of the cheese, then add the folded egg.
Step 17: Serve the copycat McDonald's sausage McGriddles
Top with another griddle cake to serve.
What to serve with copycat McDonald's sausage McGriddles
McDonald's Copycat Homemade Sausage McGriddle Recipe
This recipe yields sweet-savory copycat McDonald's sausage McGriddles that are just as good as the original, no drive-thru required.
Ingredients
- For the griddle cakes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons + 1 tablespoon butter, divided
- For the sausage and assembly
- 1 pound ground pork
- ½ teaspoon dried sage
- ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ + ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 6 eggs
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 5 slices American cheese, trimmed to fit
Directions
- Make the griddle cakes: Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl.
- In another bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, egg, syrup, and 2 tablespoons melted butter.
- Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined.
- Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat and melt the remaining tablespoon butter, coating the skillet.
- Using a biscuit cutter or round mold, pour 1 ½ tablespoons pancake batter into the skillet to make 3-inch pancakes.
- Once the batter begins to form bubbles around the edges at the top, remove the mold and flip. Cook until browned, then remove. Repeat with the remaining batter to make 10 total griddle cakes.
- Make the sausage patties: Combine the pork, sage, rosemary, onion powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper in a bowl.
- Form the mixture into five 4-inch patties.
- Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Add the sausage patties and cook until deeply browned on either side. Remove and keep warm.
- To make the egg, first beat the eggs, heavy cream, and ¼ teaspoon salt in a bowl until completely combined. Mixture should run smoothly off of a spoon.
- Heat butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium low heat, tilting the pan to cover the surface with butter.
- Once melted, add the egg mixture and tilt the pan to cover the entire surface with a thin layer of egg.
- Let cook, tilting the pan slightly to shift any excess liquid to the sides. Cover the skillet to steam the top layer of egg.
- Once the egg is set, divide into 5 sections and carefully fold into miniature omelettes.
- To build the McGriddles, add American cheese to one griddle cake. Add the sausage on top of the cheese, then add the folded egg.
- Top with another griddle cake to serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|719
|Total Fat
|52.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|348.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|8.2 g
|Sodium
|664.5 mg
|Protein
|31.8 g
What are some tips for making griddle cakes like McDonald's?
Unless you have several molds, making griddle cakes can be a tedious process. You can make them without the molds by pouring small, 3-inch circles into the skillet, but these will be less uniform and with flatter, more spread edges. The molds cause the pancakes to cook against the sides of the metal or plastic, giving them each a thick, fluffy edge and uniform shape. There are some key tips to getting this right, though, beginning with the amount of batter to add to the mold — it's less than you think. Add just enough batter to cover the bottom, about 2 tablespoons. Use a spatula, if needed, to spread the thin layer, which will rise as it cooks.
The other key to making perfect griddle cakes is patience. Let the pancake brown completely on one side before flipping. If cooked correctly, the griddle cake shouldn't need a mold after flipping. If you flip too early and the pancake begins to spread, simply add the mold back onto the griddle cake to hold the shape. If you flip at the perfect time, you can begin the next griddle cake, your skillet then turning into an assembly line with two cakes going at a time. To ensure breakfast doesn't take hours to make, work on the sausage patties and eggs while the pancakes cook.
What skillet should I use to make the egg for a McGriddle?
There are a few ways to make the eggs for your McGriddle. The eggs are best made fresh, so if you are eating just one sandwich at a time (instead of serving these to a crowd), we recommend using a small nonstick omelette pan to make a single egg. To do this, simply whisk the egg and a splash of cream, add the egg to the smaller skillet, and cook as directed. If you are batch-making the sandwiches as the recipe suggests, we recommend a large nonstick skillet 10 to 12 inches in diameter, which will spread the eggs out to a large but fluffy omelette. If you don't have a braising pan or otherwise large nonstick skillet, we recommend making the eggs three at a time on a 6 to 8 inch skillet.
Another pan you can use to make the eggs for McGriddles is a Japanese tamagoyaki pan, which is actually designed for cooking the fluffy type of egg used in the sandwich. The pan, which is rectangular in shape with deep sides, spreads and cooks the eggs to a perfect, fluffy, uniform shape, then makes it easy to fold and divide into sections. We recommend investing in this specialty pan if you make a lot of egg sandwiches as the convenient size and shape makes cooking and cleanup a breeze.