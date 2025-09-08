Elevate McDonald's Sausage McGriddle At Home With Our Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whoever thought to sandwich an egg and sausage patty between two maple-infused griddle cakes deserves an award. A highly-ranked item on the McDonald's expansive menu, the McGriddle is an invention unlike any other, a combination of savory, sweet, and salty that fits in the palm of your hand. Like chicken and waffles on the go, the McGriddle is the perfect option for those who like their breakfasts hearty and comforting, but need it through the convenience of the drive-thru lane.

The best of both worlds is having that comforting breakfast at home, which is possible through our copycat sausage McGriddle recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn. In this recipe, the McGriddle is completely homemade (including the sausage patties!), first by making small buttermilk and maple-infused pancakes with a biscuit cutter, then by browning simple sausage patties and gently cooking a thin, eggy omelette. The result is a sandwich that is equally as satisfying and delicious, but with the comforting fresh flavor of homemade breakfast. Perfect for meal prepping for a week of easy breakfasts, these copycat sausage McGriddles are a good way to take a break from the busy drive-thru lanes.