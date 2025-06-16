Some summer days, you want a tall glass of iced coffee in the morning. Other days, you want something a bit sweeter, and this homemade horchata iced coffee recipe perfectly lands on the middle ground between those desires.

The nutty, sweet taste of traditional Mexican horchata has won itself fans all over the world. When combined with iced coffee and brown sugar in our homemade iced coffee and horchata mashup, it becomes a full-bodied drink that feels perfectly spicy and sweet at the same time that it hits all the right marks for creaminess. In this cool and sophisticated latte mashup, you'll welcome the balance of sweet horchata with the slight bitterness of coffee.

According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, the key to getting this horchata to be as flavorful as possible is the long steeping process, which gives the drink its customary texture. "The overnight steeping process allows the rice to release its starchy goodness, creating that signature silky texture that pairs surprisingly well with coffee," she says. The result of the 12-hour wait is worth it, for a drink that is equal parts creamy and refreshing.