The First Horchata Drink Was Made In This Country (No, It Wasn't Spain)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Horchata is a magical drink. It's sweet and creamy, yet unlike other drinks that fit that bill and feel heavier, it's light and refreshing. That's probably why many of us love horchata on its own, in cocktails by night, and with coffee by day — Starbucks' summer 2025 menu will even feature a horchata espresso drink. This beverage is best known as classic Mexican horchata, as it has a long history there and is quite popular in the country. But the origins of horchata stretch back further than you might think, and to a place you might not expect — ancient Egypt.

Horchata is made from grains or nuts and water, plus spices. The Mexican iteration, for example, is made with rice. Historians have traced this basic recipe back to North Africa thousands of years ago. Chufa, or tiger nuts, grew along the Nile River. Egyptians appreciated that they were healthy and had a nutty sweetness, so they'd make a paste of them to mix into a drink with water. It was clearly a crowd-pleasing hit, as it then spread around the world. As people began to explore, conquer, and trade with other countries, culinary traditions expanded. The Moors were a North African people that came to rule Spain for centuries, and brought the chufa drink with them, where it became a staple. The Spanish brought the beverage into their colony of Mexico, too, where the base changed to rice.