Starbucks' 2025 Summer Menu Features A New Refreshing Drink (And 3 Returning Favs)
Summer is looming, and Starbucks just dropped some news about its 2025 summer menu that will make your anticipation just a bit stronger. A Starbucks source reached out to Tasting Table to give us a sneak peak of what's coming to the menu this summer season, with one new refreshing drink and three returning favorites launching sometime in May. The new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso will debut alongside the returning fan-favorite boba-inspired Summer-Berry Refreshers. Refresher fans will be happy to hear that Starbucks has confirmed the return of its Summer-Berry Refresher lineup this summer.
First launched in the summer of 2024, the three drinks feature a blend of berry flavors — including notes of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry — all poured over a serving of its limited-time raspberry-flavored popping pearls. With the option of ordering a plain Summer-Berry Refresher, adding a creamy coconut base to make the Summer Skies Drink, or subbing in a lemonade base to make a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, all of your berry cravings are sure to be met this summer. But, thanks to the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, so are your cinnamon ones.
Horchata is a drink popular in Mexican and Hispanic cultures, traditionally made from a combination of rice water, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar. In Starbucks' upcoming iteration, it seems that the rice milk will be substituted with oat milk and shaken with the rest of the ingredients. With the addition of espresso, you get a similar sweet, creamy, and refreshing flavor that will serve as the perfect treat on a hot summer day — especially if it's enjoyed alongside the coffee chain's new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop that's also coming to the menu this summer.
It's a dirty horchata summer
As mentioned before, horchata is a sweet, creamy beverage prominent in Mexican and Hispanic cuisines. It can be found served anywhere from the menu of your go-to Mexican restaurant to street food carts, and there's no discriminating between either source. But, while Starbucks' new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso uses oat milk and doesn't necessarily follow a traditional Mexican horchata recipe, it's certainly on trend, considering that morning coffee drinkers have been adding horchata to their iced coffee in recent years.
Also known as a "dirty horchata," horchata with espresso or coffee added has been slowly cultivating its big Starbucks debut by gaining popularity at smaller, locally-owned cafes. Variations have appeared at Guisados and Café de Leche in Los Angeles and New York City's Bird & Branch as early as 2019. Last summer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf embraced its SoCal roots by introducing four seasonal Mexican-inspired beverages, including a Horchata Latte, Horchata Ice Blended Drink, Horchata Cold Brew, and a Horchata Cream Cold Brew, too.
While the exact recipe hasn't been confirmed, you can bet there are a million different ways you'll be able to customize your Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso at Starbucks this summer. From opting for cold brew over espresso to topping it all off with a horchata-infused cold foam, at Starbucks, there is room to create endless horchata coffee variations — any of which will make for the perfect summer day pick-me-up.