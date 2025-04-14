Starbucks' 2025 Summer Menu Features A New Refreshing Drink (And 3 Returning Favs)

Summer is looming, and Starbucks just dropped some news about its 2025 summer menu that will make your anticipation just a bit stronger. A Starbucks source reached out to Tasting Table to give us a sneak peak of what's coming to the menu this summer season, with one new refreshing drink and three returning favorites launching sometime in May. The new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso will debut alongside the returning fan-favorite boba-inspired Summer-Berry Refreshers. Refresher fans will be happy to hear that Starbucks has confirmed the return of its Summer-Berry Refresher lineup this summer.

First launched in the summer of 2024, the three drinks feature a blend of berry flavors — including notes of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry — all poured over a serving of its limited-time raspberry-flavored popping pearls. With the option of ordering a plain Summer-Berry Refresher, adding a creamy coconut base to make the Summer Skies Drink, or subbing in a lemonade base to make a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, all of your berry cravings are sure to be met this summer. But, thanks to the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, so are your cinnamon ones.

Horchata is a drink popular in Mexican and Hispanic cultures, traditionally made from a combination of rice water, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar. In Starbucks' upcoming iteration, it seems that the rice milk will be substituted with oat milk and shaken with the rest of the ingredients. With the addition of espresso, you get a similar sweet, creamy, and refreshing flavor that will serve as the perfect treat on a hot summer day — especially if it's enjoyed alongside the coffee chain's new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop that's also coming to the menu this summer.