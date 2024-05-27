Add Your Favorite Booze To Horchata For A Sweet And Creamy Cocktail

Over the past few years, horchata has appeared on the Starbucks menu, at Disney World Epcot, and in the Trader Joe's ice cream aisle. Now, that crave-able rice "milk" with a global fanbase belongs in another gastronomic place of honor: your home bar. If you've never tried it before, horchata is a Mexican rice drink flavored with cinnamon and cloves. The rice steeps in sugar and water, gets mixed with the spices, and then strained into a rich, sweet, creamy, dairy-free drink. Thick, fluffy Arroz de Morelos rice grown in Mexico is our favorite for making homemade horchata — or, you can buy it pre-made in many Latin grocery shops.

All it takes to turn horchata into a cocktail is adding your favorite liquor. Vodka, whiskey, or bourbon would all get the job done (just stay away from gin), but the two best spirits for the job are reposado tequila and rum. White, gold, or spiced rum all work well here. With its dominant tasting notes of coconut, vanilla, citrus, and caramel, aged gold rum would lend rounded dimensionality to your creamy spiced rice drink. Or, opt for white rum to keep it sweet and simple and let the horchata flavor shine.

For a bolder, less dessert-like profile, ditch the rum and opt for vegetal tequila. Reposado tequila is oak-aged for two months up to a full year, intensifying that signature bright agave flavor with the woodiness for a depth that's more balanced than ultra-smoky añejo tequila.