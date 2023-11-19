Which Type Of Rice Tastes Best For Homemade Horchata?

Horchata is like a festive rice pudding that you can drink (let's go). Recipes and proportions vary, but the iconic Mexican beverage is typically made from some combination of rice, maple syrup, water, and cinnamon and is traditionally served chilled. Some foodies add whole milk, cream, or evaporated milk into the mix for a richer mouthfeel. It can also be made with full-fat oat milk or coconut milk for a vegan-friendly bevy.

The resulting liquid that comes from the long rice soak is plenty creamy on its own — but the "milk vs. water" debate isn't even the aspect of horchata that we're deep-diving into today. In this rice-forward delicacy, which type of rice is right for the job? Rice is a big deal in Mexico. As of 2021, foodies in Mexico collectively consume over 1 million tons of rice every single year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best type of rice for making Mexican horchata is a special variety grown in Mexico, specifically in Morelos.

Arroz de Morelos is thick, fluffy, and federally protected. It's that good — and that region-specific. Its unique texture makes Morelos rice the ideal fit for an authentic, flavorful batch of Mexican horchata. Admittedly, few foodies are likely to find arroz de Morelos stocked in their local grocery store. If this specialty item can't be found, long-grain white rice is the next-best substitute. Short-grain rices tend to stick together when cooked and retain more moisture, whereas long-grain rices remain separate and lighter, which ultimately keeps your drink from clumping.