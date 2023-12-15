A Guide To The Best Cocktails At Epcot's Festival Of The Holidays

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Walt Disney World? Perhaps it's Mickey Mouse, roller coaster rides, or iconic Disney desserts like Dole Whip. But we'll let you in on a secret: for cocktail connoisseurs, few destinations compete with Disney's bars and booths. This is especially true for special events held at the parks, like the highly-anticipated Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. From November 24 to December 30, guests can enjoy a range of new world-class mains, desserts, and, of course, drinks. Beyond tasting their way around the world, attendees may also meet Santa, catch celebrity narrators at the Candlelight Processional, visit the Epcot Holiday Cookie Stroll, and check out the new Luminous: The Symphony of Us fireworks show.

Still, trying the latest limited-edition flavors is always a main attraction, and there are more exciting options than ever to taste this winter. At the 2023 Festival of the Holidays, you'll find dozens of must-try cocktails — from a cinnamon-dusted horchata margarita at Las Posadas to the boba-filled Butterfly Lantern from Shanghai Holiday Kitchen. Furthermore, the globally inspired drink specials at Epcot are both fun and functional. Le Marché de Noël's frozen hot chocolate martini helps guests beat the heat during the day, while Bavaria Holiday Kitchen's warming glühwein is the perfect nightcap to nurse on breezy nights. To help you discover the best drinks at Disney, we've developed a comprehensive cocktail guide based on our recent trip to Epcot's Festival of the Holidays.