A Guide To The Best Food At Epcot's Festival Of The Holidays

If there's one park foodies flock to at Walt Disney World, it's Epcot. The beloved destination opened its doors in 1982 with nine pavilions, each showcasing a different country's architecture, culture, and food. Should you pop by in the spring, you can catch its Food & Wine Festival, famously attended by Julia Child. But during the winter months, it's all about the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. The event, held from November 24 to December 30 this year, is home to some of the biggest draws at Disney, from a nightly, celebrity-narrated Candle Processional to a newly-debuted fireworks show called Luminous: The Story of Us.

In between storytelling sessions, visits with Santa, and Epcot's Festival of the Holidays cocktail offerings, guests can choose from a wide array of globally-inspired culinary creations. The 2023 Festival of the Holidays features myriad menu options to suit just about anyone's tastes, and the marvelous mains are worth writing home about. Disney fans can expect some comeback courses at this year's event, such as the Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl from Bavaria Kitchen. Of course, there are also new entrees available, like a tamale de barbacoa by Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen.

On a recent visit to Walt Disney World, Tasting Table tested all of these tried-and-true dishes and more. After making our way around the world at Epcot, we're excited to share our favorite main courses from the 2023 International Festival of the Holidays with you.