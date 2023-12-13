Epcot Festival Of The Holidays Cookie Stroll Ranking

There are plenty of items to collect when visiting Walt Disney World, from enamel pins to pressed coins. But during the winter season, there's no sweeter souvenir hunt for Disney fans than the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll. Though Epcot unveiled its International Festival of the Holidays event in 1996, it wasn't until 2018 that the first Cookie Stroll took place.

At this year's Cookie Stroll, guests can sample eight festive favorites, from the gleeful gingerbread cookie sold at Epcot's American Holiday Table to the plant-based black and white cookie carried by L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen. The biscuit bounty hunt draws in countless parkgoers at Epcot, and each cookie purchased earns guests one corresponding Festival Passport stamp. Once Cookie Stroll participants acquire five Festival Passport stamps, they can bring their completed passport page to the Holiday Sweets & Treats booth in Epcot's World Showcase Plaza for an exclusive — and rather tasty — reward.

We at Tasting Table had the great pleasure of visiting the 2023 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll to savor each seasonal sweet for ourselves. After trying the delightful desserts at Disney, we then ranked our favorite offerings from the Festival. We'll fill you in on every last crumb of information you need to know about Disney's 2023 Cookie Stroll at Epcot.