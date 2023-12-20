The Absolute Best Food & Drinks At Epcot's Festival Of The Holidays
'Tis the season to sample festive foods from around the world, and what better way to do so than at Epcot? The Disney World theme park is hosting the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays through December 30 this year, so we obviously had to stop by to get our hands on all the must-try items of 2023. You can follow along as we sample the best of the festival, and share our honest reviews of the holiday bites and beverages.
All throughout the year, Epcot celebrates cultures from 11 countries around the world and offers unique dining experiences through a variety of international festivals. And with this holiday celebration, they may have saved the best for last. A plethora of holiday kitchens are popping up in the park for the festival, including L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen, which serves classic Hanukkah fare with a New York twist; Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen, which offers Mexican noshes; and Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen, which supplies tasty Japanese dishes. But that's not all — guests can also partake in the Holiday Cookie Stroll, which involves sampling five cookies and collecting stamps along the way. Plus, the park will be all decked out in holiday decor during this time, so you can enjoy everything from glimmering greenhouses to candlelit processionals.
To make the most of your visit, Tasting Table has you covered with our detailed guides to the event's best festive foods, the holiday cocktails you can't miss, and of course, the most decadent desserts you have to try around the park.
Our favorite festive treats at Epcot International Festival of the Holidays 2023
After meticulously making our way through the treats at this year's Epcot holiday festival, here's what we loved. The Cheese Fondue in a Bread Bowl from the Bavaria Holiday Kitchen was absolutely exceptional — and, honestly, how could it not be? This dish is basically a personal bowl of fondue, as you get melted cheese in crusty bread with potatoes and other veggies for dipping. Another favorite included the Tamale de Barbacoa from Las Posadas, which piles mole negro, cotija cheese, and pickled red onion on top of a barbacoa tamale. It's full of flavor and has a nice bite to it, embracing everything there is to love about great Mexican food.
To wash it all down, Epcot's holiday festival boasts a wide range of colorful cocktails. We were in heaven sipping on the Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float, a berries and cream drink-dessert combo made with sparkling wine, vanilla soft serve, and frozen berries. It's not for kids — but they will certainly be jealous of this treat for the adults. The Butterfly Lantern from Shanghai Holiday Kitchen is also a snazzy choice, from its lychee-flavored boba to its sparkly pink hue, and the Pumpkin Spice Ginger Cocktail gave us all the cozy feelings we were looking for in a holiday cocktail, but tailored to the warm Florida weather.
For a sweet ending, the red velvet mini bundt cake with cream cheese icing from Holiday Hearth Desserts is delicious, super rich, and festively decorated, making it the ultimate holiday dessert. Or head over to Le Marché de Noël and indulge your sweet tooth with a decidedly adult twist by sipping a frozen hot chocolate martini. You can enjoy the drink as a dessert all on its own, but it also makes the perfect pairing for the bûche de Noël au pain d'Épices, a sweet and spiced gingerbread cake adorned with icing and sprinkles.
If you're hungry for more, check out the full video to see all the tasty snacks and drinks that made our can't miss list for Epcot Festival of the Holidays 2023.