The Absolute Best Food & Drinks At Epcot's Festival Of The Holidays

'Tis the season to sample festive foods from around the world, and what better way to do so than at Epcot? The Disney World theme park is hosting the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays through December 30 this year, so we obviously had to stop by to get our hands on all the must-try items of 2023. You can follow along as we sample the best of the festival, and share our honest reviews of the holiday bites and beverages.

All throughout the year, Epcot celebrates cultures from 11 countries around the world and offers unique dining experiences through a variety of international festivals. And with this holiday celebration, they may have saved the best for last. A plethora of holiday kitchens are popping up in the park for the festival, including L'Chaim! Holiday Kitchen, which serves classic Hanukkah fare with a New York twist; Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen, which offers Mexican noshes; and Shi Wasu Holiday Kitchen, which supplies tasty Japanese dishes. But that's not all — guests can also partake in the Holiday Cookie Stroll, which involves sampling five cookies and collecting stamps along the way. Plus, the park will be all decked out in holiday decor during this time, so you can enjoy everything from glimmering greenhouses to candlelit processionals.

To make the most of your visit, Tasting Table has you covered with our detailed guides to the event's best festive foods, the holiday cocktails you can't miss, and of course, the most decadent desserts you have to try around the park.