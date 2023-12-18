Can't Miss Desserts At Epcot Festival Of The Holidays 2023
There's a reason they call Walt Disney World the "Most Magical Place on Earth" — and right now, there's more happening at this iconic destination than ever. This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and celebrations are in full swing across Disney's parks and resorts. At the same time, Epcot, a classic corner of Disney World, is currently having a ball of its own.
Events are part of Epcot's charm, and its International Festival of the Holidays is the place to be during winter. From November 24 to December 30, Walt Disney World visitors can partake in Epcot's Festival of the Holidays, an immersive cultural showcase that harks back to the golden days of the World's Fair. Live storytellers regale park-goers with animated performances in each corner of the World by day. Come nightfall, special celebrity guests narrate the park's popular Candlelight Processional in the America Gardens Theatre.
These are just a few of the exciting activities unfolding at Epcot's year-end festivities, and it's easy for attendees to work up an appetite in no time. Fortunately, this seasonal celebration is full of the world's finest fare for guests to sample, from savory to sweet selections. Perhaps the most popular culinary attraction is the Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll, though plenty of other limited-edition desserts are on the menu. The team at Tasting Table tried countless desserts at the Epcot Festival of the Holidays event, and we're delighted to dish on them with our fellow Disney fans.
Holiday Hearth Desserts: salted caramel Spaceship Earth cookie
Did you know that the giant white orb at Epcot is more than just a pretty facade? If you weren't aware, the spherical structure that dots Epcot's skyline is one of the park's oldest attractions. Better known as Spaceship Earth, this midcentury-inspired ride has long regaled Epcot guests since its launch in 1982. What's more, its instantly recognizable form represented the park as part of its enduring logo for decades. Today, you can enjoy a culinary nod to the geodesic sphere with the Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie, a seasonal delight served only at Epcot.
Contrary to popular belief, the Salted Caramel Spaceship Earth Cookie isn't part of the Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll. Yet, it's certainly impressive enough to make the cut. Its crystalline sprinkles mimic Spaceship Earth's surface, and its adorable feet will cause you to hesitate before breaking them with a bite. If you persevere, however, you'll be rewarded handsomely. Inside each Spaceship Earth cookie is a layer of salted caramel as thick as peanut butter, neatly sandwiched between two oversized shortbread biscuits in the shape of the iconic attraction. It's the type of dessert made for stroopwafel lovers, and we savored every second of it. To sample a Spaceship Earth cookie of your own, stop by the Holiday Hearth Desserts booth housed inside The Odyssey Pavilion at Epcot.
Holiday Hearth Desserts: red velvet mini bundt cake with cream cheese icing
After you've secured your Spaceship Earth Cookie from Holiday Hearth Desserts, another baked good deserves a second look — though it may catch red velvet fans' eyes first. Either way, the red velvet mini bundt cake with cream cheese Icing is a hard dish to miss at the Festival of the Holidays. It's worth noting that this is a returning menu item at Holiday Hearth, and we loved the Mickey Mouse-shaped mound of frosting we received on this year's version.
It might resemble a traditional Christmas pudding from across the pond, but you won't find any fig or plum pieces here. The cheery little bake is soft and springy, and its delectable red velvet crumb lives up to its name. Between its fluffy interior and its rich cream cheese icing, the Red Velvet Mini Bundt Cake is enough to win over anyone who tries it. Of course, we can't forget to note the exquisite details that make this tiny treat special, like the sugary spotted mushrooms that form Mickey Mouse's ears or the chocolate candy cane perched beneath them. It could only improve with a cup of hot cocoa, conveniently served right at Holiday Hearth Desserts.
Holiday Sweets and Treats: chocolate peppermint shake
Walt Disney World fans basking in the warm Florida sun and craving something sweet at Epcot need look no further than the chocolate peppermint shake. Available at Holiday Sweets and Treats, this is the only liquid dessert on our list. To our delight, it turned out to be one of the best of the bunch. While we enjoyed an alcohol-free version of the drink, you may choose to order yours with a shot of whipped cream vodka for an additional fee.
In the past, we'd had Twining's peppermint cheer tea, but we greatly preferred the peppermint in the chocolate peppermint shake — and who wouldn't? After all, chocolate makes everything better, and this mousse-like dessert's smooth, minty taste is a definite crowd-pleaser. The herbal Twinings Tea blend isn't particularly pronounced in flavor when stirred into a shake, but we like to think it had some therapeutic effect on us. Last but not least, the tawny treat is topped with a thick swirl of whipped cream and a trail of crushed peppermint candy for a celebratory touch. If you hear the chocolate peppermint shake calling your name, you can procure it at Holiday Sweets and Treats in Epcot's World Showcase Plaza.
Las Posadas: dulce de leche churro
Las Posadas Holiday Kitchen is a Mexican-inspired marketplace at Epcot's Festival of the Holidays that's not afraid to put a twist on classic recipes. It's a winning strategy that extends to its dessert menu with the Dulce de Leche Churro. Instead of offering something sweet as a dip for the deep-fried treat, Las Posadas fills the churro with the creamy, milk-based sauce called dulce de leche.
Chomping into the sugary wand of warm fried dough reminded us why we love this quintessential street food. Like a cat batting away at a ball of yarn, we couldn't keep our paws off the golden-fried Dulce de Leche Churro. Admittedly, fried dough is similar to pizza in that finding a bad version of the stuff is challenging. Still, we were impressed with just how well Las Posadas pulled this dessert off. Its churro is crisp, chewy, and fluffy in all the right places, and the sweet, melty dulce de leche filling sent us over the moon. If you only have time to grab one dessert at Epcot's Festival of the Holidays, do yourself a favor and make it the Dulce de Leche Churro.
Le Marché de Noël: bûche de Noël au pain d'Épices
This next menu item may compel you to practice your French-speaking skills before placing your order. That said, we're sure the Le Marché de Noël team in Epcot's France Pavilion won't mind if you're a tad rusty. The Bûche de Noël au Pain D'Épices is the holiday kitchen's version of a Yule log cake, a historic French dessert associated with Christmas celebrations. Le Marché de Noël's take on the classic recipe may surprise those expecting straightforward notes of chocolate and vanilla, but its unique flavor profile makes it a must-try menu item at this year's Festival of the Holidays.
There's something for just about everyone in this layered Christmas treat, starting with its festive gingerbread-flavored cake. Once you nibble your way through the lightly spiced sponge, you'll find a luxurious layer of milk chocolate and hazelnut ganache. Still, our favorite part of the Bûche de Noël au Pain D'Épices may have been the crispy chocolate pearls gingerly placed atop its icing. These crunchy, airy sprinkles were a huge hit with our taste testers, who likened them to miniature crispy M&M's — and we were thrilled to discover that they're available in bulk at The Ganachery chocolate shop in Disney Springs.
Swirled Showcase: Mickey-shaped liquid nitro cake
Somehow, foods baked in fun shapes taste even better than their classic counterparts. We'd argue that's doubly true for dinosaur nuggets and alphabet soup. The team behind the Mickey-shaped liquid nitro cake must have had this phenomenon in mind when they developed the next dessert on our Disney roundup. With twinkling silver sprinkles and a familiar silhouette, greeting this chocolate treat without photographing it first is nearly impossible. We devoted a decent amount of storage space to its image, and we think you will, too.
As its name implies, the Mickey-shaped liquid nitro cake is dipped in liquid nitrogen by Swirled Showcase staff before they dish it up to Disney guests. After taking an icy bath, the dessert develops a chilled, solid surface despite its soft chocolate coating. The glossy exterior of the pop is similar to a silken dark chocolate ganache, and we loved how it draped over its rich, brownie-like center. You can purchase the super-cool Mickey-Shaped Liquid Nitro Cake from Swirled Showcase, which you'll find near the Canada Pavilion. And for a 'berry' indulgent palette cleanser, pair Mickey with one of the best cocktails at Disney: the Berry Fizz Fragolino Red Sparkling Wine Float.