Can't Miss Desserts At Epcot Festival Of The Holidays 2023

There's a reason they call Walt Disney World the "Most Magical Place on Earth" — and right now, there's more happening at this iconic destination than ever. This year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and celebrations are in full swing across Disney's parks and resorts. At the same time, Epcot, a classic corner of Disney World, is currently having a ball of its own.

Events are part of Epcot's charm, and its International Festival of the Holidays is the place to be during winter. From November 24 to December 30, Walt Disney World visitors can partake in Epcot's Festival of the Holidays, an immersive cultural showcase that harks back to the golden days of the World's Fair. Live storytellers regale park-goers with animated performances in each corner of the World by day. Come nightfall, special celebrity guests narrate the park's popular Candlelight Processional in the America Gardens Theatre.

These are just a few of the exciting activities unfolding at Epcot's year-end festivities, and it's easy for attendees to work up an appetite in no time. Fortunately, this seasonal celebration is full of the world's finest fare for guests to sample, from savory to sweet selections. Perhaps the most popular culinary attraction is the Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll, though plenty of other limited-edition desserts are on the menu. The team at Tasting Table tried countless desserts at the Epcot Festival of the Holidays event, and we're delighted to dish on them with our fellow Disney fans.