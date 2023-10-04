Is Splurging For Club Level At Walt Disney World Resorts A Good Value For Food And Beverages?

I am lucky enough to be a local in Central Florida, so we spend a lot of time at Walt Disney World. It's one of the primary reasons we moved to our chosen town. You may wonder why we decide to stay on property when we live such a short distance away. The answer is simple. The immersion into the Disney ambiance, the convenience of close proximity to the parks, and the unique amenities make staying on the property a magical experience distinct from just a day visit. For a recent vacation, we decided to take that magical experience to new heights and stay in a club level room in the Grand Destino Tower at the Coronado Springs Resort.

This beautiful hotel is considered a moderately priced hotel in the Disney pricing terminology, but when you walk in, it seems like a luxurious, deluxe hotel. The decoration and styling of the tower are modeled after Walt Disney's collaboration with Salvador Dali and their work on a short animated piece called "Destino." Even still, there are little touches of Mickey throughout the resort.

When you stay in a room on the club level, you get access to perks that guests throughout the rest of the resort don't have access to, including a lounge. Here, you can enjoy breakfast, appetizers, desserts, beer, and wine, all for free. Plus, you get some incredible views. In fact, one of our favorite Orlando restaurants with a spectacular view is just one floor up.