Disney's Festival Of Holidays 2023 Features A Full Lineup Of New Boozy Drinks

The holidays are a special time at Disney parks, with characters, performances, and decorations honoring a diverse array of celebrations including Christmas, Hanukkah, and Diwali, and that sense of excitement always extends to the food and drinks as well. The announcement of Disney's food lineup for its resorts is anticipated every holiday season, with each new year bringing a host of special creations. While all of the parks get some new treats, one of the biggest events, the Festival of Holidays, is where a lot of the must-have menu items are, and, this year, the Festival at Disneyland in California is going all-in on boozy beverages.

The 2023 Disneyland Festival of Holidays is happening from November 10, 2023, through January 7, 2024, at Disney's California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney District. There is, of course, plenty of new food according to a Disney Eats press release, like a barbacoa tamale and an impressively festive Mad Santa Macaron, but specialty alcoholic beverages have always been a big draw for the adults at Disneyland's restaurants and holiday celebrations — and, in fact, Disneyland expanded its alcoholic offerings at its restaurants in 2023.

Plenty of unique cocktails and beer were offered in previous years, and the 2023 menu looks like it has outdone even those wide-ranging offerings. There are flights of both beer and wine offered at foodie favorite spots like Brews & Bites and Grandma's Recipes, while the holiday cocktails come in a range of options that mix wintery inspirations like apple pie and chai with a dash of sunny Southern California flavors.