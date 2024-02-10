Strain The Rice For Perfectly Smooth Horchata Every Time

Mexican horchata makes for the perfect sweet and creamy complement to a spicy plate of tacos, enchiladas, or nachos. Despite its decadently creamy texture and rich flavor, authentic Mexican horchata is a plant-based recipe that relies on the starches in rice to create its characteristic flavor and texture. An overnight soak draws all of the starches out of the rice, while blending the liquid with the rice creates a thick, hearty texture.

While most recipes require you to strain the liquid from the blended bits of rice, improper straining can cause a gritty or chalky consistency. To avoid an unpleasant texture, you can strain the whole rice grains after you've soaked them instead of blending them into the soaking liquid. The soaking liquid will have effectively leeched all of the starches from the rice to supply the velvety texture and rich nutty flavor you seek.

Plus, removing the rice as a full grain requires just one quick run through a standard mesh sieve, making it much easier than multiple rounds of straining tiny bits of blended rice. Even after straining blended rice and water multiple times through cheesecloth, you still run the risk of gritty or gummy sediment. Removing the grains whole is the simplest way to avoid the risk altogether for silky smooth sips every time.