Classic Homemade Chilaquiles Rojos Recipe

Homemade chilaquiles rojos provide an easy way to transform old tortillas into a morning feast. With just a bit of work and good ingredients, you'll feel yourself transported to the main streets of Mexico City. Ksenia Prints, the blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, still remembers the first time she had chilaquiles in a small breakfast joint on Tuxpan street in Roma Sur, Mexico City. Fried tortillas swimming in a fiery red sauce and interspersed with fresh cilantro, bits of tangy crema and shredded cotija cheese, this dish is the perfect amalgamation of flavors and textures. And, it has origins that go far back — the name comes from the Nahuatl language, while the classic recipe originated as a way for working-class people to repurpose leftover tortillas before refrigeration was widely available.

Chilaquiles are sometimes topped with ingredients like eggs, avocado, and meat and are separated into rojos and verdes by the salsa in which they are cooked. Making chilaquiles at home allows you to customize the dish to your liking and use up leftovers. While traditionally served for breakfast, chilaquiles can make a delicious meal any time of day, so we encourage you to use our recipe as a launching pad to create your own version!