"Indulgent" Truffle Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich Recipe

Breakfast sandwiches are a great way to pack plenty of goodies into your morning meal, and Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett does exactly that with this "indulgent" truffle biscuit breakfast sandwich. She describes it as "a luxurious way to elevate the typical breakfast sandwich," and elaborates, "The velvety scramble is so rich, and the truffle takes the flavor of the butter biscuits to a new level." Barrett attests to the biscuits being a huge hit at her local farmer's market, making these an obvious addition to your spread. If you're hosting brunch or trying to gather your family at the dining table, she adds, "They smell wonderful when you pull them from the oven."

The biscuits are made with truffle butter and packed with scrambled eggs and fried prosciutto, infusing every bite with savory flavors. "I think if you want to treat yourself or your family to a gourmet or special occasion breakfast, this a great option," Barrett says. Meanwhile, if you want to be able to whip up this delicious breakfast sandwich more spontaneously, Barrett suggests, "You could prep and freeze the cut biscuits so you have them whenever you want. You just pop them in the oven and you'll add a little extra bake time."