"Indulgent" Truffle Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich Recipe
Breakfast sandwiches are a great way to pack plenty of goodies into your morning meal, and Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett does exactly that with this "indulgent" truffle biscuit breakfast sandwich. She describes it as "a luxurious way to elevate the typical breakfast sandwich," and elaborates, "The velvety scramble is so rich, and the truffle takes the flavor of the butter biscuits to a new level." Barrett attests to the biscuits being a huge hit at her local farmer's market, making these an obvious addition to your spread. If you're hosting brunch or trying to gather your family at the dining table, she adds, "They smell wonderful when you pull them from the oven."
The biscuits are made with truffle butter and packed with scrambled eggs and fried prosciutto, infusing every bite with savory flavors. "I think if you want to treat yourself or your family to a gourmet or special occasion breakfast, this a great option," Barrett says. Meanwhile, if you want to be able to whip up this delicious breakfast sandwich more spontaneously, Barrett suggests, "You could prep and freeze the cut biscuits so you have them whenever you want. You just pop them in the oven and you'll add a little extra bake time."
Gather the ingredients for truffle biscuit breakfast sandwiches
To make the truffle butter, you'll need black truffles, black truffle oil, unsalted butter (at room temperature), and kosher salt. "Just be sure to splurge on the good butter," Barrett says. "I like Kerry Gold." Next, for the biscuits, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, heavy whipping cream, an egg yolk, and truffle oil.
For the rest of the sandwich, get unsalted butter, sliced prosciutto, eggs, kosher salt, heavy cream, finely shredded smoked Gouda, and finely chopped chives. Aside from prosciutto, Barrett notes, "If you have access to guanciale or pancetta, that works wonderfully. Or, just use bacon. It's really up to you and your preference."
Step 1: Prep the truffle butter
Make the truffle butter: In a small bowl, combine the truffle, truffle oil, butter, and salt.
Step 2: Chill the butter
Cover the butter and chill until ready to use.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Make the biscuits: Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 4: Combine the dry biscuit ingredients
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Step 5: Add the butter
Using your fingers, combine the chilled truffle butter with dry ingredients until the butter isn't larger than pea-sized bits.
Step 6: Add the cream
Add the cream in increments until a shaggy dough forms. As needed, add more cream in 1-tablespoon increments until the dough is hydrated enough to form a cohesive mass. The amount you use will vary, and the dough will also come together more as you work with it.
Step 7: Shape the dough
Pat the dough into a square. Divide the square into fourths, stack the fourths on top of one another, and roll the stack into a 1 ½- to 2-inch square.
Step 8: Make an egg wash
Whisk the egg yolk with the truffle oil and 1 teaspoon water.
Step 9: Portion out the dough
Divide the dough into four squares and brush each square with the egg-oil mixture.
Step 10: Bake the biscuits
Bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown. Set aside while you prepare the fillings.
Step 11: Melt the butter in a skillet
Prepare the pancetta: In a skillet, melt the butter.
Step 12: Cook the pancetta
Fry the pancetta in batches for about 5 minutes per side. Set aside.
Step 13: Stir the eggs in a pan
Make the eggs: In a cold saucepan, add the eggs and bring the temperature to medium-high heat, stirring to combine.
Step 14: Stir in the salt and butter
While stirring, add the salt and butter and allow the butter to melt as the pan heats up.
Step 15: Keep stirring
Stir constantly, removing the pan from the heat approximately every 30 seconds.
Step 16: Add the cream and cheese
As the curds come together, add the cream and shredded cheese. Remove from the heat and keep stirring.
Step 17: Garnish with chives
Finish the eggs by adding in the chopped chives.
Step 18: Assemble and serve the sandwich
Assemble your eggs, pancetta and biscuit into a sandwich, and serve warm.
What is black truffle, and what can I use as a substitute?
Black truffle certainly has a luxurious connotation, but it's worth treating yourself and loved ones every now and then. "The taste of black truffle is earthy, musky, and deeply savory," Barrett describes. "It has a robust, umami-rich flavor." Using black truffle in a recipe instantly elevates the wow factor and "enhances the richness of foods," she says.
To add it to butter, simply grate or crumble larger pieces. If you can't source black truffle or it doesn't fit into your budget, Barrett suggests a few alternatives. "If you have truffle oil and truffle zest, you can increase the amount of oil and add zest in place of the truffles," she recommends. Otherwise, if you can purchase readymade truffle butter, it will simplify the process. However, "The advantage of making your own butter is the ability to control the amount of truffle and the strength of the flavor," Barrett notes.
What are some tips for making perfectly flaky biscuits?
If you don't regularly bake biscuits, it's natural to be anxious about obtaining the perfect texture. Thankfully, Barrett has some tips for success. A common mistake is overworking the dough, which leads to a tougher, chewier consistency. Using cold butter is important, too. If your butter or biscuits aren't cold enough, Barrett recommends, "You can also pop them in the freezer for 15 minutes before baking to firm back up the butter." The reason behind it? "The pockets of cold butter react to the hot oven and create steam, which makes lovely layers," she explains.
Additionally, the amount of flour and cream you use can significantly affect the texture. Whether you scoop or pack your flour can make a difference, as can the variety you use. "That's why it's always a good idea to add the cream in increments," Barrett explains, as it allows you to adjust based on the consistency as you stir.
While a baking sheet is suitable for the purposes here, Barrett prefers to use a cast iron pan. "The advantage of the cast iron is that you can put it in the oven to preheat. I also think that helps you get a nice crisp bottom to your biscuits," she says. A crisp base contrasts delightfully with the flaky layers in every bite.